Caitlin Clark to sit out Fever Game after suffering another injury setback; fans ask ‘Is this a mental break?’

Caitlin Clark’s return to form will have to wait, as the Indiana Fever announced she will miss Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks due to a left groin injury. The setback comes just after her recovery from a quad issue that sidelined her for five games. Clark had been battling inconsistency, particularly from beyond the arc, and shot just 3-of-13 in Tuesday’s win over the Storm in Seattle, as reported by The New York Post. Caitlin Clark will miss Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks due to a left groin injury. (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Will Caitlin Clark sit out of any other game?

The Fever did not release any information on whether Clark will be missing any of the other games apart from Thursday's match. Indiana is scheduled to face the Dallas Wings and 2025 projected No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers on Friday, but they will be without Clark, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

According to Fever head coach Steph White, Clark reported groin pain on Wednesday night and subsequently underwent an MRI. She is now on “day-to-day,” and the decision of when she will be back in the game depends on how well the player responds to her treatment.

Fans react to Clark's yet another injury

A user wrote on X, “Is now a good time to mention that caitlin has never had a history of injuries but now she’s suddenly hit with a bunch of injuries to that left thigh.. lol.” Another user wrote, “Caitlin Clark out tonight with a groin injury. Buying it? Or is this a mental break?” A third user wrote, “This injury is on white + all her teammates. Caitlin has to do EVERYTHING herself because her own teammates wont even set a damn screen for her to get her some easy shots no she has to fight for every damn shot herself while also feeding other.”

Another user wrote, “Im a huge Caitlin Clark fan but I can’t lie, these CC fans are seriously unhinged, crashing out over a short-term injury.”