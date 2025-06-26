Who is Ace Bailey's girlfriend, Mariyah? Everything we know about the couple

Ace Bailey has found himself at the center of a drama ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft. The 18-year-old has set some clear boundaries, saying he does not wish to play for the Charlotte Hornets or the Utah Jazz, who have the 4th and the 5th pick, respectively. Who is Ace Bailey's girlfriend, Mariyah? (acebailey/Instagram)

In an X post, NBA insider Evan Sidery said, “Ace Bailey’s camp has also let it be known they do not want to be drafted by the Hornets or Jazz” and that “Bailey is trying to force his way to a preferred destination outside the top-five.”

Bailey’s draft drama escalated when he cancelled a scheduled workout with the Philadelphia 76ers. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, “Multiple league sources said Bailey’s agent, Omar Cooper, wanted the Sixers to commit to him before his scheduled Friday workout. One league executive believes that Bailey, once a consensus top-three pick, probably will drop in the draft because of his agency’s tactics. Bailey remains the only American-based draft prospect to not visit any teams for a workout. Another league executive believes that the agency wants Bailey to remain on the East Coast and play somewhere between Atlanta and New York.”

Bailey now happens to be the only American-based prospect in the draft class who has not visited any teams for a workout.

Amid the draft drama, there’s growing public interest in Bailey’s personal life, including who his girlfriend is.

Who is Ace Bailey’s girlfriend?

According to USA Today, Bailey appears to be dating a woman named Mariyah, but the two have shared little about their love life on social media. Last year, Bailey uploaded an Instagram story, showing him and Mariyah wearing matching outfits. The two, donning grey hoodies and grey jeans, posed with a black Maserati in the background. Fans are now hoping to see Mariyah accompanying Bailey to the NBA Draft.