Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Kelsey Plum jokingly tries to get an injured Caitlin Clark fouled during Fever-Sparks; strong reactions follow

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 27, 2025 07:31 AM IST

During the Indiana Fever’s loss to the LA Sparks, sidelined star Caitlin Clark found herself in a lighthearted yet fiery exchange

During the Indiana Fever’s 92-78 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, sidelined star Caitlin Clark found herself in a lighthearted yet fiery exchange with the referees. However, what caught fans' attention was Sparks veteran Kelsey Plum jokingly trying to get the official to hand out a technical foul to the injured Fever star.

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark reacts during the first half in a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks(AP)
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark reacts during the first half in a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks(AP)

Clark, ruled out due to a left groin injury, was spotted on the sidelines in street clothes, engaging in an animated banter with a referee. The moment, captured on video, showed Plum jokingly pointing out Clark’s minor sideline infraction.

Read More: ‘I wish…’: Caitlin Clark's honest admission about the NBA Finals Game 6

The exchange took place in the third quarter, during a stoppage. Clark, despite being inactive, argued with a referee over a call, standing with one shoe slightly over the sideline. Plum, a two-time WNBA champion, noticed and playfully gestured to the official, suggesting that the Indiana star deserved a technical foul for stepping onto the court.

The referee ignored Plum’s half-serious plea, and Clark continued her animated exchange for a few seconds before returning to the bench. The moment went viral on social media.

Read More: Austin Reaves declines Los Angeles Lakers' max extension that could have paid him $89.2 million; here’s why

Caitlin Clark injury

Clark, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, was ruled out hours before tip-off after reporting groin pain following a win over Seattle, where she scored a season-low six points. The injury, confirmed by MRI, is unrelated to her earlier quad strain, and Coach Stephanie White called it “day-to-day,” hinting at a possible return for Friday’s game against the Dallas Wings.

The 23-year-old's absence, alongside Damiris Dantas’s suspension and Sophie Cunningham’s injury, left the Fever shorthanded, relying on Aliyah Boston’s 22 points and Kelsey Mitchell’s 18. Plum, meanwhile, led the Sparks with 24 points.

News / Sports / US Sports / Kelsey Plum jokingly tries to get an injured Caitlin Clark fouled during Fever-Sparks; strong reactions follow
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On