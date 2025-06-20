‘I wish…’: Caitlin Clark's honest admission about the NBA Finals Game 6

Caitlin Clark has been avidly following the NBA Finals series, rooting for the Indiana Pacers against the Oklahoma Thunder. But she is sad due to one thing, Game 6 falls around the same time she is taking the court for Indiana Fever in the WNBA. (L to R) Natasha Howard, Aliyah Boston, and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever look on during the second quarter in Game Three of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 11, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.(Getty Images via AFP)

Before the Thursday night game against the Golden State Valkyries, the Fever star made an honest admission about the WNBA Finals: she wished she could watch the Indiana Pacers live.

“I wish it didn't fall on the same night as us, but I feel good about the Pacers here in Game 6. I think they're gonna push it to a Game 7. I think all basketball fans would appreciate a Game 7 in OKC,” Caitlin Clark told reporters before the WNBA clash.

While Clark and the Fever play the Valkyries, she said that she would continue to check the NBA Finals Game 6 score and follow the game.

"It's probably starting right about now, I'm assuming. Honestly, I'll probably check the score a few times when I go on my phone before the game starts, but other than that, I'm probably not gonna know the final score until after our game," she added.

Caitlin Clark fight vs the Conneticut Sun

The Indiana Fever’s matchup against the Connecticut Sun was anything but ordinary, featuring high-intensity play, emotional flare-ups, and a standout moment of grit from Sophie Cunningham standing up for teammate Caitlin Clark. In a game marked by physical clashes and rising tensions, Cunningham stole the spotlight with a fiery response that showcased not just her competitive edge but her martial arts background.

On June 17, 2025, during a heated regular-season game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, tensions boiled over between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun. The spark came late in the third quarter when Jacy Sheldon poked Caitlin Clark in the eye, followed by a shove from Marina Mabrey. In response, Cunningham—known for her black belt in taekwondo—charged in to defend Clark, delivering a hard foul on Sheldon that ignited a scuffle and ultimately led to her ejection from the game.