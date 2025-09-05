Caitlin Clark out for rest of season? Indiana Fever coach shares troubling news in injury update

Caitlin Clark is set to miss the September 5 game against Chicago Sky as the Indiana Fever star guard remains sidelined with a left groin injury. This marks the 20th consecutive Fever regular season game that Clark will not compete in, during the 2025 season. Caitlin Clark was seen doing 5-on-0 drills before the September 2 Indiana Fever game.(Getty Images via AFP)

In fact, it remains uncertain for now if she will be making a comeback at all this season, going by what coach Stephanie White told the media.

What coach White said about Caitlin Clark

Speaking to the press after the Fever's Thursday practice, White said “We really wanted to use this West Coast trip to evaluate. We're gonna sit down after practice today and hopefully have a direction soon.”

When asked if the hope is for the team decision to be made public, White commented “Yeah, I think that's the hope. We knew that he had a stretch over the weekend to really see where we are. And the hope is to sit down and have an answer one way or another.”

However, the worrisome update is that Clark has not been able to do much contact at this point. “She hasn't been able to get a whole lot of contact,” White told the media, while noting that Clark had been able to do 5-on-0 drills and some shooting. Notably, Clark was seen doing the 5-on-0 drill before the Fever's September 2 game, sparking optimism that she might be making a return to the court.

The latest update from the coach seems to have taken the wind out of the sails for many a fan. “She was never coming back. It’s all over my feed. They had to wait to announce it,” one said on X. Another commented, “Chapter is officially about to be closed.”

Clark has been out of action since July 15. She averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 13 games this season, but also suffered her third muscle injury in as much time, keeping her away from the action.