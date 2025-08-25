Caitlin Clark injury update: Fever star wins hearts with sweet gesture vs Lynx - Watch

Caitlin Clark may be down but she's definitely not out. The Indiana Fever star showed up to support her team for the Sunday game against the Minnesota Lynx, despite being unable to play due to an injury. Caitlin Clark has been out since July with a left groin injury,(Getty Images via AFP)

Clark has been out since July with a left groin injury, with many fans longing for her to be back on the court. One fan noted that Fever needed Clark back ‘running the show’ and said on X, “Sure, we want her back healthy, but I honestly think Coach White and you are trying to play this out longer than it needs to be…..”.

However, Caitlin is doing her bit from the sidelines, as videos ahead of the game showed.

Caitlin Clark's sweet gesture for fans | Watch

Caitlin has been sidelined and won't play today's game. However, this didn't stop the basketballer from being all smiles as she signed jerseys of young fans. Screams of ‘Caitlin’ fill the air as the Fever star proceeds to sign items handed to her, the clip shows.

Another clip showed Caitlin on the court, speaking to people in the stands. With Travis Scott's Fein playing in the background, the person who shared the video claimed that Clark was encouraging the younger fans to cheer for Indiana. Hindustan Times has not been able to verify if this is indeed what the Fever star was saying.

However, fans seemed to love it, with one commenting on X “CC out here being a menace as per usual. I am here for it.” Another noted, “Kids love her.”

A third clip from the sidelines showed Clark in conversation with team coach Stephanie White. The two seem engaged in an intense conversation with some fans praising the positive relationship between player and coach.

Clark has been in recovery mode since July and has previously missed time due to two different muscle injuries. The 23-year-old hurt her left quad in May. Presently, Clark's status is day-to-day, and no timetable has been set for her return. Fever end their campaign on September 11. Clark, in 13 games this year, averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.

Indiana Fever will next take on Seattle Storm, and the game is on August 27.