WNBA icons Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston discuss viral Caitlin-LeBron clip

WNBA star Caitlin Clark’s recent promotional video for NBA 2K26, despite being more than two weeks from its release, has already started attracting fan attention online. In the video, the Indiana Fever guard can be seen dunking over Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James in a clip made public on August 14. Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever (R) celebrates at the conclusion of the game against the Chicago Sky(Getty Images via AFP)

WNBA icons Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston sat down to discuss the viral moment on the August 20 episode of their podcast ‘Post Moves’.

Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston weigh in

As both laughed over the clip collectively, Parker went on to state, “LeBron’s PR team has got to get rid of that. Not the King, c’mon man, you can’t do that to Bron.” Upon replaying the clip, Boston added that if she were part of the Fever in NBA 2k, she would rather play against the Lakers than any other team solely because of the clip in question.

“This is wild right here!” Parker added. “This is awful…but LeBron’s PR team has got to get rid of that. I don’t care if it is a video game. Like, look at his arms. Not the king! Come on, man. You can’t do that to Bron. Don’t do that.”

Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese

Parker previously expressed her support for Clark and her rival, Angel Reese. She feels that due to the different responsibilities and positions each of them has, a comparison between the pair would be highly unfair to make.

During an appearance on Jemele Hill’s show, she said, “I just think that it's like comparing apples and oranges…Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, it’s like, what are we doing? They like doing the Magic and Bird comparison… At least with the Magic and Bird comparison, they played similar positions. Bird wasn’t a point guard, but he played the guard position- they at least kind of matched up.”

Despite all the comments, the video of Clark dunking on LeBron is still up on social media platforms.

By Stuti Gupta