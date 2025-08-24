Caitlin Clark injury update: Fever star, out vs Lynx, finds unexpected friend; ‘good to lean on’

Caitlin Clark has been ruled out of Sunday's game vs the Minnesota Lynx. The Indiana Fever will also be missing the services of Sophie Cunningham and Aari McDonald. Meanwhile, Minnesota (29-7) will be going for back-to-back victories over Indiana after its 95-90 win on Friday. Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark questions a call during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx(AP)

A spate of injuries has forced Indiana to look elsewhere to try to replenish its roster. On Sunday, the Fever signed guard Aerial Powers to a seven-day hardship contract.

Status Report for tomorrow’s game against Minnesota

Odyssey Sims - Probable (right groin)

Chloe Bibby - Out (left knee)

Caitlin Clark - Out (right groin)

Sydney Colson - Out (left knee)

Sophie Cunningham - Out (right knee)

Aari McDonald - Out (right foot)

Caitlin Clark injury update

The star guard has been recovering since injuring her left groin in July. She previously missed time with two different muscle injuries. The 23-year-old injured her left quad in May. Her status remains day-to-day, with no set timetable for a return before the Fever's season ends September 11.

In 13 games this year, Clark has averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.

Caitlin Clark finds a friend in Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton recently admitted that he is taking small steps forward in his recovery from an Achilles injury. The Indiana Pacers' star point guard also spoke about working out with Clark.

“It's been important just to have somebody to lean on and talk to. I think we've grown the relationship to where we can talk about more than just basketball. Obviously, we connect a lot through basketball. We get guarded the same sometimes. Our offensive issues, our defensive issues — they're similar,” he said.

"So it sucks that she's been hurt for as long as she has, but for us to be able to communicate, even in her recovery, has been great," he added. "We lift at the same time, so it's just us two in the weight room, and we spend a lot of time together. I guess it's a good thing, but I wish she was playing. Still, it's good to have each other to lean on in a time like this."