Avery Johnson's father, brother get into massive fight after Kansas vs Iowa game - Watch

Kansas State Wildcats' quarterback Avery Johnson's father and brother allegedly got into a massive fight outside the stadium after the team lost 24-21 to Iowa State Cyclones. It is unclear if the two were fighting amongst themselves or with a third person. Avery Johnson's father and brother got into a fight outside the stadium(X)

The alleged video of the fight shows people trying to separate the two, who are both on the ground. Hindustan Times was unable to verify the authenticity of the video.

In the clip, two men can be seen on the ground, with a bald man holding his arm to the neck of a man with cornrows. They go at it on the road, next to a puddle, before people intervene, pulling the two apart.

Avery Johnson's family feud video draws reactions

Reactions began to pour in after videos of the alleged fight surfaced. “Gonna be a long flight home,” one X account remarked, sharing a clip of the incident.

“Folks this is why you should never choose K-State!”, said another.

Meanwhile, Tim Fitzgerald, publisher of GoPowercat, on 247Sports, said on X that the disagreement involved “Mark Johnson, father of Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson, and another man believed to be Mr. Johnson's eldest son.” No arrests were reportedly made in the incident. Hindustan Times could not verify this information independently.

Iowa State v Kansas State: What happened

Rocco Becht passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score, helping No. 22 Iowa State beat No. 17 Kansas State in the Aer Lingus Classic on Saturday. Avery Johnson passed for 273 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas State (0-1, 0-1). He also had a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Both teams struggled to deal with wet conditions in the first half. Kansas State had two turnovers and a turnover on downs while Iowa State committed two turnovers in the first 30 minutes.

(With AP inputs)