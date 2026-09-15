Caitlin Clark's blunt 9-word response to Angel Reese friendship question goes viral

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese entered the WNBA as two of the biggest names in the 2024 draft class, carrying a rivalry that had already captured widespread attention during their college careers.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have shared the court and locker room while representing Team USA. (AP Photo)

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That perception was shaped in part by Reese and LSU defeating Clark and Iowa in the 2023 national championship game. Reese celebrated the victory by pointing toward her ring finger during the closing moments, while another widely remembered moment saw her use the John Cena “can't see me” gesture.

Their transition to the WNBA only kept the rivalry narrative alive, with fans and media often viewing the two as fierce competitors rather than friends.

However, their time together with Team USA has offered a different picture. Clark and Reese have shared the court and locker room while representing the national team, with their chemistry becoming evident in several moments.

What did Clark reply to Reese 's friendship question?

Clark, however, appears uninterested in framing her relationship with Reese as either a new friendship or an ongoing rivalry.

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{{^usCountry}} After Team USA defeated France to win the FIBA Women's World Cup gold medal, Clark was asked during the postgame news conference whether she and Reese were “friends now.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Team USA defeated France to win the FIBA Women's World Cup gold medal, Clark was asked during the postgame news conference whether she and Reese were “friends now.” {{/usCountry}}

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The reporter asked: “Are you and (Angel Reese) friends now?”

Clark responded, “We’ve always been friends. Don’t try to do that,” while pointing toward the reporter.

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Her response offered a clear rejection of the idea that the two only recently became friends and pushed back against the long-running narrative surrounding their relationship.

From college rivals to teammates

Clark and Reese were already the most recognizable players in the 2024 WNBA draft class before entering the league. Clark arrived after setting the NCAA women's basketball scoring record, while Reese's LSU squad had defeated Iowa in the 2023 national championship.

The Indiana Fever selected Clark with the No. 1 overall pick, while the Chicago Sky took Reese seventh. Now in their third WNBA seasons, both have continued to establish themselves as major figures in the league.

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Clark has remained among the league's top scorers and assist leaders, while Reese, who now plays for the Atlanta Dream, has emerged as a dominant rebounder and continues to average a double-double.

Their competitive history remains part of their story, but their time together with Team USA has also shown that the relationship between the two extends beyond the rivalry that has long surrounded them.