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Caleb Downs shares emotional moment with brother after Cowboys pick; ‘proud of you…’

In the 2026 NFL Draft, Dallas Cowboys selected Caleb Downs, a former Ohio state safety, with the 12th pick. The family shared the moment with him on camera.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 08:08 pm IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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Former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Downs was selected with the 12th overall pick, with his mother, father, and brother all on camera to witness the moment.

Caleb’s heartfelt reaction to the pick

Dallas Cowboys first round draft pick Caleb Downs responds to question during a news conference (AP)

In a post-draft interview, Caleb Downs said he felt “so blessed” and “so honored” to be picked by the Cowboys. He added that he “couldn’t put it into words” how good it felt. Downs shared an emotional moment with his brother, saying, “I’m so proud of you,” to which his brother replied, “I’m proud of you, too.” Caleb then said, “We prayed for this moment so many times,” and added that he and his brother had “been through this together” since the start of his college career.

Family’s reaction

Caleb’s mother said she was very proud of her son. “We knew he could do it, but to see it actually happen is something else,” she said. She added that the family had “stayed close, stayed strong” and supported him through every step of the process.

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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