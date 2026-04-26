Caleb Downs shares emotional moment with brother after Cowboys pick; ‘proud of you…’

Former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Downs was selected with the 12th overall pick, with his mother, father, and brother all on camera to witness the moment. Dallas Cowboys first round draft pick Caleb Downs responds to question during a news conference (AP)

Caleb’s heartfelt reaction to the pick In a post-draft interview, Caleb Downs said he felt “so blessed” and “so honored” to be picked by the Cowboys. He added that he “couldn’t put it into words” how good it felt. Downs shared an emotional moment with his brother, saying, “I’m so proud of you,” to which his brother replied, “I’m proud of you, too.” Caleb then said, “We prayed for this moment so many times,” and added that he and his brother had “been through this together” since the start of his college career.

Family’s reaction Caleb’s mother said she was very proud of her son. “We knew he could do it, but to see it actually happen is something else,” she said. She added that the family had “stayed close, stayed strong” and supported him through every step of the process.

Caleb’s father said he was “speechless” and that he had “watched him grow from a little kid playing in the backyard to this moment.” He added that the Cowboys had “gotten a man who works hard and loves the game.”

Caleb also spoke about wanting to make his brother proud. He said, “I wanted to prove to him that all the sacrifices were worth it.” His brother added, “You did that and so much more.”

At the end of the interview, Caleb thanked everyone in the room. He said, “I’m ready to get to work and show what I can do in Dallas,” emphasizing his commitment to the game.

The 21-year-old was widely rated as one of the top defensive backs in the 2026 NFL Draft class. He earned multiple All-American and All-Big Ten honors during his college career. His older brother, Josh Downs, is a wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts. The two brothers grew up in a football-oriented family and are now both in the NFL, with Caleb set to line up against Josh when the Cowboys face the Colts next season.