Casper Ruud drops F-word to call out French Open at Joao Fonseca match: ‘More important…’

Casper Ruud was more than frustrated on Sunday. It was not his match against Joao Fonseca, or the weather in Paris. The 27-year-old Norwegian was briefly angered by courtside advertising boards. During a tightly contested opening set on Court Philippe-Chatrier, he directed a blunt complaint toward the chair umpire. Norway's Casper Ruud plays a backhand return to Brazil's Joao Fonseca during their men's singles match (AFP)

Meanwhile, at the time of writing this story, it was youngster Fonseca who was dominating their fourth-round clash. He won the first two sets 7-5, 7-6.

Ruud drops the F-word No, its not the F-word you are thinking of. Ruud told the umpire: “I think it’s more important player health than the frigging sponsors!” His frustration stemmed from repeated close encounters with the advertising structures positioned at the back of the court.

As rallies became longer and more physical, the former French Open finalist felt he was running dangerously close to the boards while chasing balls deep behind the baseline.

TNT Sports commentator Robbie Koenig later explained exactly what had been bothering the world No 16.

“Casper’s a little worried about those Lacoste sponsor, I guess you’d call them umpire boards. He’s ran into a couple of them now,” Koenig said.

“He’s come awfully close. They’ve just moved them back another foot or so. I do think they are made of foam. Players can’t really hurt themselves, but you can trip over it.”

Roland Garros facing criticism Ruud's outburst is only the latest example of player frustration over the controversial courtside boards at this year's French Open. The issue has become one of the tournament's most talked-about off-court topics after several players experienced near misses or collisions with the advertising structures.

Among the most vocal critics has been Britain's Katie Boulter, who raised concerns after narrowly avoiding injury during her own match in Paris.

“THESE THINGS HAVE TO GO. Got lucky last night but next time I might not be…”

Injury scare adds fuel to debate The controversy intensified further when Turkey's Zeynep Sonmez suffered an injury after colliding with one of the boards during doubles action.

The incident forced Sonmez to withdraw from the competition and prompted a strongly worded social media response.

“I stand with Katie,” the Turkish player wrote.

“5 incidents in 5 days. I left the court with 2 stitches and a bruised knee. Thankfully, it wasn’t worse. Do we really have to wait until a player is seriously injured before these courtside boards are removed? Player safety must come first.”

Fonseca continues dream run While Ruud's concerns dominated discussion during the opening stages of the match, Joao Fonseca continued his remarkable Roland Garros campaign.

The Brazilian teenager entered the contest after producing one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by eliminating Novak Djokovic, ending the Serbian legend's hopes of capturing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.

Fonseca's emergence has become one of the defining stories of the men's draw, which has been blown wide open following the exits of both Djokovic and world No 1 Jannik Sinner.

Men's draw wide open The chaos at the top of the men's tournament continued elsewhere on Sunday. Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek suffered a surprise defeat on her 25th birthday, falling 7-5, 6-1 to Marta Kostyuk in the women's draw.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev advanced comfortably into the quarter-finals with a straight-sets victory over Dutch lucky loser Jesper de Jong.

Despite becoming one of the leading contenders for a maiden Grand Slam title following several major upsets, Zverev remained focused on the task immediately ahead.

"I will focus on the matches that are ahead of me. This is the only thing that I can control," he insisted.

"I focused on De Jong, I played a good match. I won. I'm going to focus on Jodar next and hopefully play a good match. That's the only thing that is in my concern.

“I feel like I'm handling the situations quite well, and I will do everything possible to continue doing that.”