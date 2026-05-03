Cherie DeVaux family: Who is Kentucky Derby winner's husband David Ingordo?

Cherie DeVaux, a prominent American Thoroughbred horse trainer, made history Saturday as the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner. She saddled Golden Tempo to victory in the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Who is Cherie DeVaux?

Cherie DeVaux, trainer of Golden Tempo, looks on during morning workouts ahead of the running of the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 27, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Born on December 2, 1981, in Saratoga Springs, New York, DeVaux grew up in a horse racing family with roots in harness racing. Her family later moved to Florida before returning to the Saratoga area. Her father, Butch DeVaux, was involved in training, and her brother, Jimmy DeVaux, is also a trainer and driver.

Cherie DeVaux initially pursued pre-med studies in college before shifting her focus to horse racing. DeVaux began her career working in stable roles such as a hot walker and exercise rider before advancing into training operations.

She later worked as an assistant for trainers Chuck Simon and Chad Brown for several years, gaining experience with high-level horses including multiple graded stakes runners.

DeVaux launched her own training operation in 2018. Her first career win came in 2019 at Gulfstream Park with Traveling. Since then, she has built a successful stable based primarily in Kentucky, with horses competing at major tracks including Churchill Downs and Keeneland.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Golden Tempo jockey: How much prize money will Jose Ortiz take home after Kentucky Derby win? Career highlights {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Golden Tempo jockey: How much prize money will Jose Ortiz take home after Kentucky Derby win? Career highlights {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} DeVaux has recorded hundreds of wins and tens of millions of dollars in earnings, and has trained multiple graded stakes winners. Her major successes include Grade 1-level victories such as the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Mile with More Than Looks, along with standout horses like She Feels Pretty and Vahva. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DeVaux has recorded hundreds of wins and tens of millions of dollars in earnings, and has trained multiple graded stakes winners. Her major successes include Grade 1-level victories such as the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Mile with More Than Looks, along with standout horses like She Feels Pretty and Vahva. {{/usCountry}}

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She is married to bloodstock agent David Ingordo, a well-known figure in the racing industry who has been involved in the acquisition of top-level horses. The couple works closely within the industry and has also collaborated on racing and ownership ventures.

Reagan Ingordo, the daughter of David Ingordo from a previous relationship, is Cherie DeVaux’s stepdaughter. DeVaux and Ingordo have included her in their racing and ownership ventures, including naming horses in her honor, such as Reagan’s Honor. A passionate horse enthusiast, Reagan has also been involved in aspects of ownership and sales within the racing industry.

Cherie DeVaux's younger sister Adrianne began training in September 2024. She worked for Cherie for four years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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