Kentucky Derby 2026: Why Great White was scratched at Churchill Downs today. Scary video emerges

Medical personnel and track veterinarians quickly rushed over to evaluate both the horse and the rider following the fall. Although the jockey avoided serious injury, officials ultimately decided Great White would not be allowed to compete.

The late scratch unfolded near the starting gate, where Great White suddenly bucked before loading into the stalls. During the incident, the horse threw his jockey and then flipped onto his back in a frightening scene witnessed by fans and race officials.

The Kentucky Derby faced a last-minute scare on Saturday. Great White was removed in a dramatic fashion just moments before the race began at Churchill Downs.

Veterinarians reportedly chose to err on the side of caution after the tumble near the gate, ending the horse’s Derby run before it officially began.

The scratch reduced the field from 19 horses to 18 just before post time.

Kentucky Derby winner out Golden Tempo stormed to victory at the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, coming from behind to make Cherie DeVaux the first woman to train the winner in the "Run for the Roses."

“I’m glad I can be representative of women everywhere. We can do anything we set our minds to,” DeVaux said in a post-race interview.

(With Reuters inputs)