Chiefs vs Colts: Who is singing the national anthem at Arrowhead Stadium? Know about the NFL Players Choir

The NFL Players Choir was set to sing the national anthem before the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 20.

The NFL Players Choir is performing the anthem. (Photo by David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

The performance was part of the Chiefs’ annual Legends Game, which also honored former linebacker Derrick Johnson. The choir, made up of more than 40 current and former NFL players, was directed by Grammy Award-winning artist Donnie McClurkin.

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Johnson also served as the Drum Honoree before kickoff and was scheduled to enter the Chiefs’ Ring of Honor at halftime. Four T-38 Talons were scheduled for a ceremonial flyover.

NFL Players Choir set to perform national anthem

The NFL Players Choir was the main pregame performer for the Chiefs-Colts matchup. The group was founded in 2008 by Melanie Few, executive producer of the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.

It brings together more than 40 current and former NFL players, including Super Bowl champions, Pro Bowlers, Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year recipients and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees.

The choir has performed at NFL events including NFL Honors, the NFL Draft Concert Series and Super Bowl Weekend celebrations. For the Chiefs’ Legends Game, the group was directed by Grammy Award-winning artist Donnie McClurkin. The choir also reflects the NFL’s community focus.

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The NFL Players Choir was formed in 2008, after singer Patti LaBelle asked during the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration whether any of the NFL players on stage could sing.

Founder Melanie Few later recalled that moment as the inspiration for creating the choir. The members join through referrals, with players recommending teammates they know can sing.

The group usually has around 40 members, while smaller versions of about 10 to 15 players have performed at other events.

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Chiefs-Colts national anthem, flyover details

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The national anthem is followed by a ceremonial flyover involving four T-38 Talons from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. The Lenexa Fire Department presented the colors before the game.

The Chiefs’ official game information confirmed the NFL Players Choir as the national anthem performer. KCTV5 also reported that the choir would sing before the 7:20 p.m. CT kickoff.

There was no separate musical halftime concert listed for the game. Instead, the focus at halftime was Johnson’s Ring of Honor induction, making the ceremony a major part of the night’s planned entertainment.