Chiefs vs Eagles: Who is performing national anthem, halftime show in Week 2 showdown? Schedule out

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly anticipated Week 2 matchup on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Super Bowl rematch, a grand Patrick Mahomes vs Jalen Hurts showdown, will feature special performances, including a halftime show. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday(AP)

Who is singing the national anthem at Chiefs vs Eagles?

Retired Navy Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson will perform the National Anthem, bringing his renowned vocal talent to the event. With nearly 25 years of experience, Wilson has sung at over 1,000 high-profile occasions, including NFL playoff games, MLB World Series, NHL Stanley Cup Finals, NBA Finals, Indy 500 races, Formula 1 events, and NCAA Championships.

Read More: Tom Brady comments on Chiefs’ weak offensive line, need for a left tackle as Patrick Mahomes struggles

A Kinloch, Missouri native with a 20-year Navy career, his rendition will set an emotional tone. Following the anthem, a B2 Spirit Stealth Bomber flyover from Whiteman Air Force Base will soar over the stadium, adding a patriotic flourish.

The City of Olathe Fire Department will present the colors, representing its 154-year legacy since 1871, serving over 149,000 residents.

Who will perform at the Chiefs vs Eagles halftime?

At halftime, the Langston University Marching Pride Band, ranked among the top-10 Division II HBCU ensembles, will take the stage. Known for performances at the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, Honda Battle of the Bands, and NBA halftime shows, the band has shared the spotlight with Grammy winners David Hollister and Lizzo, promising a dynamic show.

Read More: Chiefs vs Eagles weather: Will it rain at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday? Forecast here

Gameday schedule

The game-day schedule includes parking lots opening at 11:00 AM, with the Ford Tailgate District in Lot M kicking off at 11:30 AM, featuring live music from Crossroad Sound and DJ Lazer, plus performances by the Chiefs Rumble and Cheerleaders. Stadium gates open at 1:30 PM (1:00 p.m. for CommunityAmerica Club Level), with mobile tickets and parking passes accessible via the Chiefs Mobile app.

For those unable to attend, KFNZ-FM (96.5 The Fan) and a Spanish broadcast on KSSA (105.9 FM) will air the game, with streaming on the Chiefs Mobile app within 50 miles of Kansas City. The matchup will also air on Fox as "America's Game of the Week."

Additional highlights include the GEHA Deck’s Drum Honoree, Tyrann Mathieu, and Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader, Private First Class Tyler Dixon, plus the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat honoree, Captain Ronda Montgomery, recognizing her 31 years as a Season Ticket Member and leadership with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.