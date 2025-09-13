Chiefs vs Eagles weather: Will it rain at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday? Forecast here

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to rehash last season’s sore Super Bowl wounds as they take on reigning defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Sunday (September 14) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri at 04:25 PM ET. The venue is an open grass field that holds the capacity to host 79,451 attendees. he Kansas City Chiefs mascot KC Wolf poses for a photo (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Weather advisory

Temperatures are expected to be 15 degrees warmer as heat builds up over the week and peaks over the weekend. As the heat shifts along the eastern line, showers are expected over the area later in the afternoon and expected to continue in an isolated fashion over the next three days, as reported by The Kansas City Star.

“Most of the forecast area has at least a 10-30 percent chance of seeing highs in excess of 95 degrees on Friday,” the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion. “These probabilities increase Saturday, particularly in our eastern zones (areas east of Kansas City), where there is a greater than 90% chance for highs exceeding 95 degrees.”

Full breakdown

Here is a full segment-by-segment weather breakdown, as reported by the official NFL Weather website:

Kickoff (Mostly cloudy)

87 °F (71 °F / 93 °F)

Feels Like: 88 °F

9 mph SW

Prec. Prob.: 10 %

Gusts: 14 mph

Cloud Cover: 39 %

Humidity: 49 %

Dew Point: 62 °F

Visibility: 10 m

Q2 (Slight chance of thunderstorms)

86 °F (71 °F / 93 °F)

Feels Like: 86 °F

9 mph SW

Prec. Prob.: 21 %

Gusts: 14 mph

Cloud Cover: 36 %

Humidity: 50 %

Dew Point: 61 °F

Visibility: 10 m

Q3 (Slight chance of thunderstorms)

84 °F (71 °F / 93 °F)

Feels Like: 85 °F

9 mph SW

Prec. Prob.: 21 %

Gusts: 13 mph

Cloud Cover: 36 %

Humidity: 53 %

Dew Point: 61 °F

Visibility: 10 m

Q4 (Slight chance of thunderstorms)

83 °F (71 °F / 93 °F)

Feels Like: 84 °F

7 mph SW

Prec. Prob.: 21 %

Gusts: 13 mph

Cloud Cover: 49 %

Humidity: 54 %

Dew Point: 61 °F

Visibility: 10 m

The game will be available to stream on FOX as well as NFL+.

