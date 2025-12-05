Chris Henry Jr signing saga: 4 WRs who could replace Buckeyes player is he leaves Ohio State

Chris Henry Jr has put off on signing with Ohio State.(X/@ChrisHenryJr) Chris Henry Jr indicated that the former wide receivers coach, Dan Hartline, leaving caused him to take pause and weigh his options before signing for Ohio. Chris Henry Jr's signing saga continues, as the wide receiver has not yet made up his mind if he should stay with Ohio State or go elsewhere. The 18-year-old announced he was taking pause before signing when former wide receivers coach, Dan Hartline, departed.

“I have not signed yet. Still trying to weigh my options due to coaching changes I just want to make the right decision for my future,” Henry wrote on X. “Gods plan.” he added.

Notably, Hartline, the former offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, had played a large part in Henry Jr's recruitment. Amid rumors that Henry Jr might head elsewhere, here are four players who could step into his shoes and help the Buckeyes in their chances.

4 WRs who could replace Chris Henry Jr

Ohio State coach Ryan Day will try to keep things running as smoothly for his team, and four players fit the bill quite well, should Chris Henry Jr decide to move on.

Jalen Lott (Oregon Ducks)

While Lott might not have the same height advantage as Henry Jr, he is known for being dynamic. Ohio State offered Lott on Jan 8, 2025, and he's now with the Oregon Ducks. However, if Oregon gets Henry Jr, then it remains to be seen if the two sides essentially swap receivers.

Ryan Williams (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith set the college football scene on fire last season, but things have cooled for Williams since then. However, if Henry Jr does head to Alabama, then Williams might be coming to Ohio State and the Williams-Smith combo is bound to keep defensive players up at night.

Nick Marsh (Michigan State Spartans)

Michigan State’s Nick Marsh announced he was entering the portal last week, and would make for an interesting option if Henry Jr doesn't stay on. In two seasons with Michigan, Marsh has had 100 receptions for 1,311 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Paired with Smith, Marsh could create all sorts of problems for the opposition defense. Moreover, at 6’3 and 215 pounds, his physical presence is close to Henry Jr's.

T.J. Moore (Clemson Tigers)

Moore reportedly might be heading away from Tigers, as per some analysts. He ranked as the fourth overall receiver behind Smith, Cam Coleman, and Ryan Williams. If he does leave, the Buckeyes might be on Moore's mind as they've previously offered the chance to reunite with 2024 classmates Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith.