Chris Henry Jr parents: Who is late father, Ex-Bengals WR Chris Henry and mother Loleini Tonga

Chris Henry Jr.(Chris Henry Jr on X) Chris Henry Jr., son of late NFL WR Chris Henry, was partly raised by Adam “Pacman” Jones. He has a sister, Seini, and a younger brother, DeMarcus. Chris Henry Jr, the top WR prospect who committed to Ohio State in a massive deal, comes from a family with footballing heritage. Following his blockbuster move, Henry Jr will now play for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the upcoming college football season.

The buzz around the 18-year-old wideout continued after it was reported that Oregon State is still in the fray to sign the No. 1 prospect. ESPN's Eli Lederman reported that Henry Jr announced his move at his high school, Mater Dei, where he played for the Mater Dei Monarchs.

Later, reports surfaced on On3’s Greg Biggins that USC and Oregon could also be in the fray, though those reports remain unconfirmed.

So, who are Chris Henry's Parents? Here's what we know about them.

Chris Henry Parents

Chris Henry Jr. is the son of the late Chris Henry — a former NFL wide receiver whose career was tragically cut short when he died in December 2009. After his father’s death, Chris Jr. and his siblings were raised — in part — by the family of his father’s former teammate, Adam "Pacman" Jones, whom Chris Jr calls a father-figure.

He has at least one sister, Seini Henry, who plays basketball at the collegiate level. He also has a younger brother, DeMarcus Henry.

This story is being updated.