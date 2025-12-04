Chris Henry-Ohio signing gets new twist; Oregon, USC could flip 5-star WR recruit

Chris Henry Jr has reportedly decided to join Ohio(Instagram/Chris Henry Jr) Chris Henry Jr, one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, might have landed a massive deal Chris Henry Jr, one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, might have landed a massive deal. It was reported on Wednesday that Ohio State landed the No 1-ranked WR in a blockbuster move. Henry announced his intention to sign with the Buckeyes during a ceremony at his high school, Mater Dei, ESPN's Eli Lederman reported.

However, there could be a new twist. Oregon is once again at the center of the entire recruiting saga. Dan Lanning has assembled one of the nation’s strongest 2026 classes, but the Ducks are far from finished.

A New Opening in Chris Henry Jr’s Recruitment

Although Henry Jr appeared to reaffirm his pledge to Ohio State, the Buckeyes notably have not announced him as an official signee. According to On3’s Greg Biggins, the wideout was caught off guard by Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline leaving for USF, potentially reopening the door for programs like Oregon or USC to make a late push.

The Dallas Wilson Saga

The Ducks learned that lesson the hard way just one year ago. Florida native Dallas Wilson committed to Oregon early, signed during the 2024 early signing period, and seemed locked in as the No. 41 recruit and one of the top receivers in his class. But within weeks, Wilson requested a release and flipped to Florida, a brutal twist for the Ducks.

Fortunately, Oregon had secured five-star wideout Dakorien Moore, who blossomed immediately as a freshman. His emergence softened the blow of Wilson’s departure.

Why Henry Jr Remains in Play

The Ducks have reason to believe they still stand a chance with Henry Jr Teammates from his Mater Dei days, running back Jordon Davison and linebacker Nasir Wyatt, are already on Oregon’s roster. Moore has joined the effort, too, actively campaigning for Henry Jr on social media.

If both five-stars were to line up together next season, Oregon could field one of the most dangerous receiving duos in college football.

Ohio State’s Coaching Shake-Up Adds More Uncertainty

With Hartline expected to become the next head coach at South Florida, the Buckeyes’ offensive staff is undergoing major changes at the worst possible time. Those shifts may influence Henry Jr’s decision and give Oregon renewed momentum in trying to flip him.