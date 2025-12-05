Chris Henry-Ohio signing row takes a turn; Oregon, Ryan Day make final moves

Chris Henry Jr is yet to sign with either Ohio or Oregon(Instagram/Chris Henry Jr) Chris Henry Jr, the No 1 wide receiver in the 2026 class, reportedly recommitted to Ohio State on Wednesday, but has yet to sign Chris Henry Jr, the No 1 wide receiver in the 2026 class, reportedly recommitted to Ohio State on Wednesday, but has yet to sign the official paperwork. The 18-year-old posted on social media, saying he has not made a decision about his future, keeping the playing field open for schools like Oregon and USC.

Now, it is being speculated that Oregon is making a last-minute move to flip Henry. On Thursday morning, the Ducks had a clear advantage. Experts Steve Wiltfong, Justin Hopkins, Greg Biggins, Adam Gorney, and Sam Spiegelman have Oregon a 90.4% of landing the top WR.

Ryan Day's final move

Meanwhile, it was reported that Ohio coach Day spoke to Henry about his future. He reportedly reminded the WR over the phone that the Buckeyes have produced nine first-round wide receivers selected in the NFL Draft, and Oregon has never had one in the same timeframe.

“Day stated that Ohio State’s success at getting wideouts in the NFL was a collective effort, not just the result of having Hartline’s voice in the room.”

While Oregon’s strong NIL reputation was part of the broader conversation, Henry insisted financial incentives wouldn’t shape his decision. Instead, Day’s outreach served as a reminder of Ohio State’s track record at the position — a résumé unmatched in college football.

In recent years, the Buckeyes have produced a run of immediate-impact NFL receivers, including first-rounders Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Even players drafted outside the top rounds, like Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, have emerged as productive pros.

The current roster reflects that same standard. Carnell Tate is widely projected as a first-rounder in April, and Jeremiah Smith is already viewed as a potential top overall selection in the 2027 draft.

Oregon, now a rising force in the Big Ten, has built a respectable program with strong on-field momentum. But for a receiver focused on a long-term NFL career, Day’s call underscored the slope of the developmental path in Columbus.

(With AP inputs)