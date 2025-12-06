Chris Henry Jr signing saga: Oregon's bid was killed by Ohio, Ryan Day's final move; ‘Wait till you…’

Chris Henry Jr shared an update on his signing situation(Instagram/Chris Henry Jr) The Chris Henry Jr signing saga is finally over. The No 1 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class on Friday said he remains committed to Ohio State The Chris Henry Jr signing saga is finally over. The No 1 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class on Friday said he remains committed to Ohio State and will sign his national letter of intent, ending rumors about potential Oregon links. The 18-year-old has been committed to the Buckeyes since 2023. However, the departure of Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline sparked speculation.

On Friday, Henry said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN that Ohio State is his choice because he knew it was the right fit.

"It was never really about the money. I was getting tons of offers (from) other places ... but ultimately for me, it was just a place I feel comfortable being developed and ultimately reaching my goal, which is to be a first-round draft pick," he said.

Ohio State currently has the No. 6 class in the nation, before the signing of the younger Henry, according to the 247Sports composite. It also ranks the 6-foot-5, 205-pound Henry as the No. 10 overall player in the nation.

Where did Oregon lose Chris Henry Jr?

Over one call, apparently. Head coach Ryan Day reportedly reached out to Henry this week, calling him to reinforce a message central to the Buckeyes’ recruiting pitch: no program has matched their production at WR. During the conversation, Day reportedly highlighted that Ohio State has developed nine first-round wideouts in the span, whereas Oregon has produced none.

“Day stated that Ohio State’s success at getting wideouts in the NFL was a collective effort, not just the result of having Hartline’s voice in the room.”

Beyond the broader discussion of Oregon’s strong NIL profile, which Henry acknowledged but dismissed as a deciding factor, the phone call apparently served primarily as a reminder of Ohio State’s unmatched developmental pipeline.

The Buckeyes have generated a steady stream of NFL-ready receivers in recent drafts, from first-round talents like Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave to later selections such as Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, who have carved out successful professional careers.