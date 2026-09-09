Chris Kreider landing spots: Why is NHL forward leaving Ducks after mutual contract termination?

The Anaheim Ducks are reportedly preparing to place veteran forward Chris Kreider on waivers for contract termination, according to Sportsnet. The move has Kreider's approval and would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent if he clears waivers.

Why is Kreiders leaving the Ducks?

The Anaheim Ducks are reportedly preparing to place Chris Kreider on waivers for contract termination. (Instagram @nhl)

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As per Sportsnet, Kreider wants to return to the Eastern Conference and play closer to his family after spending the first 13 years of his NHL career in the East.

He has reportedly made it clear that he would not report to a team that claims him if it is not a destination where he wants to play.

The development also carries major implications for Anaheim. Terminating Kreider's contract would clear approximately $6.5 million in cap space, potentially giving the Ducks the financial flexibility needed to re-sign restricted free agent Cutter Gauthier.

Kreider's top landing spots

Attention will now turn to Kreider's next destination and whether he can land with a team that meets his preference of returning east.

Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres could emerge as a potential destination for Chris Kreider after parting ways with Alex Tuch during the offseason. Much like Tuch, Kreider brings size, physicality and offensive ability on the wing, making him an intriguing option for a Buffalo team looking to build on last season's progress.

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{{^usCountry}} The 35-year-old could provide the Sabres with a proven veteran presence and another impactful scorer among their top-nine forwards. Carolina Hurricanes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 35-year-old could provide the Sabres with a proven veteran presence and another impactful scorer among their top-nine forwards. Carolina Hurricanes {{/usCountry}}

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The defending Stanley Cup champions should not be counted out as a possible suitor for Kreider.

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Kreider could fit well within Carolina's middle-six group while also strengthening its power play. His addition would offer the Hurricanes more scoring depth and veteran leadership as they prepare to defend their championship in the 2026-27 season.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins have frequently been mentioned as a possible landing spot for the Boxford, Massachusetts native. A move to Boston would also give Kreider the opportunity to return closer to home and create an interesting new chapter in his career.

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After losing Viktor Arvidsson to the Detroit Red Wings in free agency, Boston has room for another top-six winger despite adding JJ Peterka earlier this offseason.

Kreider could potentially provide an upgrade on the second-line left wing and offer more production than Casey Mittelstadt in that role.

Tampa Bay Lightning

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The Tampa Bay Lightning are another club worth monitoring in Kreider's free-agency situation. His style and experience could make him a strong fit for Tampa Bay's forward group.

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Kreider could slot into the Lightning's second line alongside Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli, giving the team another physical, goal-scoring presence in its top six.