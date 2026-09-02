What is Stan Kroenke's net worth? Inside Angels owner’s billion-dollar sports and business empire

Stan Kroenke has expanded his already vast sports empire once again — this time by purchasing a team from a sport that, quite literally, revolves around covering the bases. Stan Kroenke has acquired a controlling interest in the Los Angeles Angels. (AP Photo)

According to ESPN, Enos Stanley Kroenke has acquired a controlling interest in the Los Angeles Angels through Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, adding a Major League Baseball franchise to his growing collection of teams across several major sports.

The transaction is expected to close "in the first quarter of 2027," pending approval from Major League Baseball. No purchase price was disclosed.

Stan Kroenke adds Los Angeles Angels to sports empire The Angels become the latest addition to Kroenke’s extensive ownership portfolio. He already owns the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, MLS side Colorado Rapids and Premier League club Arsenal.

In a statement following the announcement, Kroenke said:

"The Angels are a storied franchise anchored in a great market," Kroenke wrote in a statement. "We look forward to an exciting future with the Angels organization,"

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The acquisition further strengthens Kroenke’s position as one of the most prominent sports owners in the world, with franchises spread across American football, basketball, hockey, soccer and now baseball.

What is Stan Kroenke's net worth? With another major franchise now joining his portfolio, there is likely to be renewed interest in Kroenke's personal fortune. According to Forbes, Stan Kroenke currently has an estimated net worth of $24.3 billion.

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The 79-year-old ranks 12th among the world's richest sports team owners in 2026 and sits at No. 114 on Forbes' overall list of the world's billionaires.

Inside Stan Kroenke's business empire Kroenke's wealth extends far beyond professional sports. He is a real estate and sports mogul with a massive international portfolio, including roughly 60 million square feet of real estate, much of it made up of shopping centers located near Walmart stores.

His business holdings also include vast land assets. Kroenke reportedly owns around 2.7 million acres of ranches across the United States and Canada, making him one of the country's largest landowners.

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His wife, Ann Walton Kroenke, is an heir to the Walmart fortune, further linking the Kroenke family to one of America's wealthiest business dynasties.