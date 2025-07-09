Christian Horner's 20-year reign at Red Bull Racing came to a shocking end on Monday, July 9. The company fired him and issued a statement, which read, “We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years.” Horner, who was the CEO and Team Principal, was associated with Red Bull from its inception. Christian Horner net worth: How much did fired Red Bull chief earn in his career? (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)(AP)

Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull’s chief executive for corporate projects and investments, said, “With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian.”

Christian Horner's net worth

Let’s dive into Horner’s fortune, his career highs, home life and what led to this explosive dismissal. According to Crash.net, Horner's net worth in July 2025 sits near $50 million. That is the total value of his salary, bonuses, investments and real estate.

Horner never had any ownership stake in Red Bull, reported Essentiallysports. He used to get $10 million as salary from Red Bull, the report added.

His real estate portfolio includes a $11.6 million mansion in Oxfordshire, a London pad and a French vacation home, reported Finance Monthly.

Horner’s luxury fleet includes a classic 1968 Shelby Cobra, an Aston Martin DB5, Infiniti Q50s and Aston Martin DB11s, reported Urban Splatter.

From racer to team principal-Horner’s journey

Horner’s motorsport journey began behind the wheel, but he found his calling in leadership. He built Arden International in the late ’90s and then took over Red Bull F1 in 2005 as the youngest team principal on the grid at age 31.

What followed is legendary. Between 2010 and 2013, the team won four straight championships with Sebastian Vettel. After a rebuild, they roared back, claiming both titles again every year from 2021 through 2023 under Max Verstappen.

Horner even earned honours-an OBE in 2013 and a CBE in 2024-for his services to motorsport.

Misconduct claims and mounting pressure

In early 2024, a Red Bull employee accused Horner of misconduct. Independent reviews in February and August cleared him. But gossip and leaked WhatsApp chatter left a cloud over the team, reported ESPN India.

By 2025, key figures like designer Adrian Newey had departed. Team morale reportedly dipped. Performance slumped. Red Bull found themselves fourth in the standings and off Verstappen’s championship pace.

That mix-off-track drama and on-track results sealed Horner’s fate. Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, backed by shareholders, opted for change. Reports say Laurent Mekies will step in as interim principal.

Horner heads into a new chapter with a solid fortune and a strong brand. He’ll likely do media appearances, consulting, even invest. He still lives in his homes with wife Geri Halliwell (of Spice Girls fame), their son and Horner’s daughter from a previous relationship.

FAQs

What’s Christian Horner’s net worth now? About £40 million (~$50 million), including salary, investments, and property.

Does he own part of Red Bull Racing? No - unlike Toto Wolff, Horner never held ownership. His wealth came from earnings, not equity.

Why did he leave? A mix of allegations, internal tension and a drop in performance. Red Bull’s board decided it was time for a change.