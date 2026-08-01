CJ Gardner-Johnson injury: What happened to Buffalo Bills safety? NFL training camp ‘scary’ video goes viral

Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson exited Saturday's practice on a cart following what seemed to be an injury to his lower right leg, and there is currently no information regarding the severity of the injury.

Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lower right leg injury during practice and was carted off.

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Before the injury, Gardner-Johnson was not involved in any contact and was placed on the cart after a quick assessment on the field. After the practice session, General Manager Brandon Beane stated that updates on his condition would be provided after further testing.

“I don’t know anything yet. Until we get an MRI, we’ll see,” Beane stated, as per the Associated Press.

The Bills brought Gardner-Johnson on board as a free agent this offseason, anticipating that he would play a crucial role in the team’s secondary. Consequently, any negative news from the MRI will result in some rearrangements in Buffalo's defensive back end.

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Gardner-Johnson injury: Here's what we know

{{^usCountry}} During an 11-on-11 session, Gardner-Johnson sustained an injury. Athletic trainers attended to him, focusing on his lower right leg and foot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During an 11-on-11 session, Gardner-Johnson sustained an injury. Athletic trainers attended to him, focusing on his lower right leg and foot. {{/usCountry}}

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After evaluating the injury, Gardner-Johnson was assisted off the field by the trainers, as he was unable to put much weight on his right leg. His teammates, including left tackle Dion Dawkins, approached to offer their support and well wishes to the safety.

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"I walked up to him, and I told him, 'You all right? Take care of yourself. Can you walk?'" Dawkins stated after practice, as per ESPN. "And he got up, and he did his thing. He could put weight on his legs, so he can walk. So we all know that injury is 100% in this league, but he's all right. And I got the message from coaches that he's all right and they're going to do their protocol. He'll get ... whatever he has to get, and he'll be right back in the loop.

"... But C.J. is OK, but it's a scary thing. ... But C.J. is a dog, as we all know. So if anybody's going to push through something the right way, it'd be C.J."

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Experienced safeties Geno Stone and Damar Hamlin stepped in to join the first-team defense during Gardner-Johnson's absence.

"I just said a quick prayer, and I think he'll be all right," Hamlin mentioned, according to ESPN. "If we know the type of guy and type of player C.J. is, he'll find a way. He'll be OK, hopefully. God willing."