'Coach Mac' Dave McGinnis, beloved NFL coach and Titans broadcaster, dies at 74

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach and longtime NFL assistant Dave McGinnis, affectionately known as “Coach Mac,” passed away on Monday at the age of 74. He died at Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville with his family by his side, the Tennessee Titans announced. Dave McGinnis pictured. (AP)

A Lifelong Passion for Football McGinnis enjoyed a decorated coaching career that spanned more than three decades in the NFL. He began his professional journey with the Chicago Bears in 1986 as linebackers coach, just one year after the franchise’s Super Bowl XX victory. He spent 10 seasons in Chicago under legendary head coaches Mike Ditka and Dave Wannstedt.

In 2000, McGinnis was named head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, a role he held until 2003. During his tenure, he compiled a 17-40 record. Despite the team’s struggles, he played a key role in the Cardinals’ push for a new stadium and helped develop standout talents like Anquan Boldin, who earned AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2003. He was fired after a 4-12 season that year.

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Titans Family and Broadcasting Legacy After leaving Arizona, McGinnis joined the Tennessee Titans in 2004 as linebackers coach under Jeff Fisher. He was later promoted to assistant head coach and remained with the organization until 2011. He followed Fisher to the St. Louis Rams from 2012 to 2016 before returning to the Titans in a new capacity. Since 2017, McGinnis had served as the Titans’ color commentator on game broadcasts. He also became a regular presence on team radio shows and podcasts, where his enthusiasm and football knowledge continued to shine.

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Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk described him as “family.”

"Coach Mac gave so much of himself to this organization over the years, and his passion, loyalty and love for the Titans never wavered. He cared deeply about the people around him, and that kindness and authenticity left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him," he said.

Arizona owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement the Cardinals were saddened to hear of McGinnis' death.

“As Dave often said, he was a ‘ball coach’ through and through, and no one ever filled that role with more passion, enthusiasm and charisma," Bidwill said. “Coach Mac truly loved the game and everything — and everyone — associated with it, especially his players. He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed."