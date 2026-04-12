Why NFL approved 9 new rule changes for the 2026 season? Explaining Roger Goodell's new move

NFL owners approved nine major rule changes for the 2026 season this week. These updates focus on special teams play and expanding replay power during league games. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles as he recognizes a reporter during a news conference at the NFL football annual meetings (AP)

Major changes to onside kicks and kickoff alignment rules Teams can now declare an onside kick at any point during games. Owners removed the old rule that limited these kicks to the fourth quarter.

Kicking teams must notify officials before they attempt the special onside play. Receiving teams can now use four floater players in the kickoff setup zone.

Touchbacks on kicks from the 50-yard line will move to the 20. This change stops kickers from intentionally booting the ball out of bounds.

Replay center gains power to eject players and drop flags The league office can now eject players for flagrant acts through replay review. Replay officials can throw a virtual flag if on-field refs miss a foul.

This update aims to fix clear and obvious errors during high-stakes games. Rich McKay said replay will likely expand to help officials even more later. Owners passed five new playing rules this week. The replay center can now consult on player disqualifications for flagrant acts.