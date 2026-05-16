Coco Gauff vs Svitolina delayed: When will Italian Open 2026 final resume? Latest update

POSITIVE UPDATE: Rain covers were removed. The sun is out now. The doubles match should begin soon.

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Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 14, 2026 Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her semi final match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea REUTERS/Ciro De Luca TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

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Rain interrupted play at the Italian Open in Rome on Saturday, with the women’s schedule facing delays ahead of the much-anticipated final between Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina. Light rain at the Foro Italico first forced a stoppage in the women’s doubles match between Storm Hunter/Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva/Diana Shnaider.

When can play resume?

Tournament officials are currently monitoring conditions, with play expected to remain suspended for approximately another 35 to 50 minutes based on on-site estimates. The weather delay has also pushed back preparations for the women’s singles final, where Gauff and Svitolina are scheduled to battle for the Italian Open crown.

Latest weather and delay update from Rome

Only light rain is falling in Rome, but the courts remain unplayable for now. Officials halted the doubles contest midway through play, and both women’s matches on the schedule have been impacted.

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{{^usCountry}} As things stand, there is no official revised start time for the singles final. Organisers are expected to reassess conditions once the rain eases and the clay courts are prepared for play.What is the Italian Open protocol if rain doesn't stop? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As things stand, there is no official revised start time for the singles final. Organisers are expected to reassess conditions once the rain eases and the clay courts are prepared for play.What is the Italian Open protocol if rain doesn't stop? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} If the rain refuses to let up, the Italian Open must follow standard WTA and ATP tournament protocols for weather disruptions: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the rain refuses to let up, the Italian Open must follow standard WTA and ATP tournament protocols for weather disruptions: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Can the final be suspended/postponed? Yes. If the tournament director and officials determine that the clay courts are unplayable or unsafe (clay becomes incredibly slick and dangerous when saturated), the match will be pushed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Can the final be suspended/postponed? Yes. If the tournament director and officials determine that the clay courts are unplayable or unsafe (clay becomes incredibly slick and dangerous when saturated), the match will be pushed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ‘Super Sunday’ plan: If play is entirely washed out on Saturday night, the WTA final will be postponed to Sunday, May 17, 2026. This would create a packed 'Super Sunday', where both the women's final (Gauff vs Svitolina) and the men's final (Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud) would be played back-to-back on Campo Centrale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ‘Super Sunday’ plan: If play is entirely washed out on Saturday night, the WTA final will be postponed to Sunday, May 17, 2026. This would create a packed 'Super Sunday', where both the women's final (Gauff vs Svitolina) and the men's final (Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud) would be played back-to-back on Campo Centrale. {{/usCountry}}

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No roof policy: Unlike Wimbledon or the Australian Open, Campo Centrale in Rome does not have a retractable roof. Therefore, officials are entirely at the mercy of the local Italian weather forecast and must wait out the storms or resort to overnight/next-day rescheduling.

Gauff eyes first Rome title

Gauff entered the final looking to win her maiden Italian Open title after falling short in last year’s championship match. The American survived a demanding run in Rome, including tense victories over Iva Jovic and Mirra Andreeva before easing past Sorana Cirstea in the semifinal.

The world No 4 arrived in Italy after disappointing early exits in Stuttgart and Madrid but rediscovered form during the tournament.

Reflecting on her run after defeating Cirstea, Gauff said: “I think I learned a little bit more from each match.”

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“Those are the matches you get through ... I’m really grateful to be in the final.”

Svitolina chasing third Italian Open crown

Svitolina, meanwhile, produced one of the standout runs of the tournament. The Ukrainian defeated both Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek en route to the final and is now one win away from a third title in Rome after previous triumphs in 2017 and 2018.

Her semifinal victory over Swiatek came in three sets despite the Pole striking 28 winners. Svitolina capitalised on Swiatek’s 50 unforced errors and dominated the deciding set to seal the match.

“After so many years I'm happy to be again in the final,” Svitolina said after her win.

Head-to-head and streaming details

Svitolina holds a 3-2 edge in the head-to-head record against Gauff and has already beaten the American twice this season, adding another layer of intrigue to Saturday’s final.

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The Italian Open 2026 women’s singles final between Gauff and Svitolina was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 16, at 8:30 PM IST/11 Am ET at the Foro Italico in Rome.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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