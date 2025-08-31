Cowboys fans slammed for burning Micah Parsons’ jerseys in viral video: ‘He gave his all to the city’

Dallas Cowboys fans were enraged at general manager Jerry Jones’ Thursday, August 28, decision to trade their star linebacker, Micah Parsons, for Kenny Clark of the Green Bay Packers. A viral video now shows Cowboys fans burning Parsons' jerseys. GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 29: Former Dallas Cowboy Micah Parsons speaks to the media during a press conference, after being traded to the Green Bay Packers, at Lambeau Field on August 29, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Jayden Mack/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jayden Mack / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Soon after the trade was finalized, Parsons also agreed to a four-year, $188 million extension deal with Green Bay, including $136 million guaranteed, making him the new highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, as reported by USA Today. This has enraged fans all over who feel this is a betrayal.

“Awful: Cowboys fans have started burning Micah Parsons' jerseys across Dallas after he was traded to Green Bay yesterday. He gave his all to the city and deserves so much more. Parsons did nothing wrong...” NFL insider Dov Kleiman posted on his social media handle.

Internet reacts

Fans have since taken to social media to share their reactions to the viral video.

“He kinda did, he agreed to a deal with Jerry and management and then his Agent called back and said "no that's not good enough" and he agreed. Like bro you make more money than 99.9% of people on Earth.. just take the deal and play for Dallas,” a fan commented on the above post.

“I think they are upset cause he wanted 47 million a year and they think its greedy Idk , are they wrong? 47 mil for an edge is crazy He is elite and one of the best in the business, but this trade came.down to money and so I think thats why the fans are upset , 42 million he would be a cowboy 47 Jerry said hell naw,” a fan opined.

“They’ve haven’t been to a nfc championship game since Bill fuc**** Clinton was in his FIRST TERM,while Jerry has been in charge fully .Keep buying them tickets and more merch cause Jerry laughs at yall every day to the bank ..U support a team who has an owner who refuses to hire a real GM ,and has been irrelevant for going on 30 fucking years .He went up there yesterday and talked that nonsense and u still got fans up here like ok Jerry your right Jerry ,Parsons is a bum ..Yea Yall stuck in the mud while that Tales From The Crypt Mfer is rich,” a fan wrote.

“It’s just business at the end of the day. No amount of passion or rage will change that,” a fan felt.

“They traded him to a team in our conference… unbelievable… it’s done though and it’s time to move on,” a fan expressed.

The Cowboys are scheduled to take on the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in their regular-season opener on Thursday, August 28.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta