Kenny Clark-Micah Parsons trade: Check new Cowboys player's net worth, career stats

The Dallas Cowboys, no doubt, made a risky choice by trading time-tested linebacker Micah Parsons for defensive tackle Kenny Clark. Despite spending nine years in the league with the Green Bay Packers, many experts have questioned the choice, ranking Clark’s competence way below Parsons’s reliability in terms of the Cowboys’ advantage. After initially spending his time playing ball for UCLA, Kenny Clark was eventually selected in the first round during the 2016 NFL Draft(X/@NickHarrisFWST)

“Welcome to Dallas, Kenny ️ #DallasCowboys x @KCBoutThatLife,” the Cowboys wrote in a social media post announcing the exchange.

Kenny Clark trade

Cowboys’ general manager finalized the trade on Thursday (August 28) despite concerns regarding the lack of depth in the team’s roster and the fallout of letting go of a player like Parsons.

After initially spending his time playing ball for UCLA, Clark was eventually selected in the first round during the 2016 NFL Draft and has spent all nine seasons since then with the Packers. He is now known as a reliable interior defender who has won three Pro Bowl nods. His career high of 35 sacks in 140 recorded games makes him a formidable player.

Here are the players' stats:

Games: 140

Starts: 126

Tackles: 417

Sacks: 35

Forced fumbles: 7

Fumble recoveries: 8

Pass defenses: 12

Kenny Clark's net worth

Clark arrives to join the Cowboys after a substantial 2024 contract with Packers which would have him et $64 million for three years. The deal begins in 2025 and runs through 2027, with $17.5 million guaranteed. For the 2025 season, he will collect $29,000,000, including a $10,050,000 base salary and a $17,500,000 signing bonus, following the team switch. In total, after nine NFL seasons, Clark's career financial value amounts to $151,327,719, as per MARCA.

These numbers make Clark one of the highest-paid defensive tackles in the league, despite multiple experts and insiders criticizing the move as detrimental to the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are scheduled to face the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in their regular-season opener on Thursday (September 4).

- With inputs from Stuti Gupta