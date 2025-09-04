Daniil Medvedev's ex-coach makes bombshell revelation on split after shocking US Open outburst: ‘The question is…’

After his first-round exit at the 2025 US Open, Daniil Medvedev officially announced his split with Gilles Cervara, his coach since 2017. 2025 has been a tough season for Medvedev, and his latest setback was his defeat to Benjamin Bonzi in the opening round in New York. After the defeat, he was also fined 42.5k Dollars for his behaviour during and after the match. Daniil Medvedev parted ways with Gilles Cervara.

The Russian ace also ended up parting ways with Cervara and strength conditioning trainer Eric Hernandez.

Speaking to Tennis Majors, Cervara broke his silence on the split. He said, “Yes, results are the gauge of professional success - and even the measure of the player‑coach relationship in tennis. They hadn’t been satisfactory for some time.”

"The question is why, and I’ve been thinking about it for a long time. After his first‑round loss at Wimbledon this year, I became certain that if results didn’t rebound during the summer, something needed to change.

"That ‘something’ was the energy around Daniil. So we needed to change the people involved. The ‘people’ concretely meant either me, or the fitness trainer Eric Hernandez, or both.

"I kept thinking about it. I talked to Daniil after the US Open. He himself raised the idea: ‘After eight years, maybe it’s time for something different’. I said to him: ‘Listen, that’s exactly what needs to happen in my opinion, because I don’t think I can continue to make you perform in the energy state we’re in right now. You need something new, something different, to transform’", he added.

At Wimbledon, Medvedev lost again in the first round, and it was against Bonzi. He also suffered an opening-round defeat at the 2025 French Open. Meanwhile, at the Australian Open, he lost in the second round to 19-year-old Learner Tien.