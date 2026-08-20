Danny Pinter injury update: What happened to the Ravens center? Why was he carted off practice?

Baltimore Ravens center Danny Pinter was taken off the field on a cart during Wednesday afternoon’s joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings, raising concerns about a potential injury.

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Baltimore Ravens center Danny Pinter was taken off the field on a cart during joint practice with Minnesota Vikings. (Getty Images via AFP)

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NFL insider Mike Garafolo first reported the incident on X but did not provide details regarding what happened to Pinter or the nature of his injury.

Ravens reporter Giana Han later noted that the extent of the injury was still unknown. She reported that the entire offensive line gathered around Pinter following the incident, while coach Jesse Minter crossed over from the defensive side of the field to check on him.

Minter awaits test results

ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley later shared an update from Minter, who said the team did not yet have a diagnosis and was waiting for Pinter to undergo testing.

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{{^usCountry}} "Ravens coach Jesse Minter on starting center Danny Pinter, who was carted off the field during a joint practice with the Vikings: "I don’t have any updates yet. We’ll probably have that hopefully as he gets some tests done. We’ll see how that shakes out."", Hensley tweeted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Ravens coach Jesse Minter on starting center Danny Pinter, who was carted off the field during a joint practice with the Vikings: "I don’t have any updates yet. We’ll probably have that hopefully as he gets some tests done. We’ll see how that shakes out."", Hensley tweeted on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Pinter has been competing for the starting center role since Tyler Linderbaum departed the Ravens in free agency. Pinter, Ethan Pocic and Jovaughn Gwyn were all listed with “or” designations on Baltimore’s unofficial depth chart.

Pinter's NFL journey

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The 30-year-old entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 draft after playing his college football at Ball State.

His time in Indianapolis was interrupted in 2023 when he suffered a fractured left ankle that forced him to miss most of the season. He returned in 2024 after agreeing to another one-year contract with the Colts, then re-signed with the team on another one-year deal for the 2025 season.

Pinter appeared in all 17 games for Indianapolis in 2025 and made one start. After once again reaching free agency, he joined the Ravens on a one-year contract for the 2026 season.

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His addition was particularly useful as the Ravens reshaped the interior of their offensive line alongside John Simpson and first-round guard Vega Ioane.

If Pinter’s injury forces him to miss any significant time, Pocic could have a chance to emerge as Baltimore’s starting center.