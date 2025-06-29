Dave Parker cause of death: How did Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer die? All on Parkinson's and other health issues

Dave Parker, former Cincinnati Reds star and MLB Hall of Famer, has died, the team announced before their game on Saturday. He was 74 years old. Parker was elected to the Reds Hall of Fame in December and had to be formally inducted next month, on July 27. He represented the team as an outfielder between 1984 and 1987. Cincinnati Reds leged Dave Parker has died(X)

Parker was also a part of the Pittsburgh Pirates, winning two batting titles and an MVP award. The team paid a sweet tribute on social media.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Dave Parker. A legendary Pirate, Parker spent 11 years in a Pirates uniform, winning 2 batting titles, an MVP award and a World Series Championship in 1979. The Cobra was part of the inaugural Pirates Hall of Fame class in 2022, and will be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown next month,” the Pirates wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Dave Parker cause of death and health issues

Parker's official cause of death has not been revealed so far. However, he faced several health issues. ‘The Cobra’ was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2012 and publicly disclosed it in 2013. The 74-year-old also underwent double knee replacement surgery due to injuries sustained during his playing career.

In December 2024, Parker canceled an appearance at teammate Eric Davis’s wine bar opening in Cincinnati due to feeling unwell.

No further details about Parker's death were immediately available. The Pirates informed the crowd of his death just before the start of their game against the New York Mets and held a moment of silence.

Nicknamed ‘the Cobra’, Parker was 6-foot-5. He made his major league debut in 1973 and played 19 seasons, 11 for the Pirates. He was the NL MVP in 1978, won a World Series with Pittsburgh a year later and then won another championship in 1989 with the Oakland Athletics.

Parker won back-to-back batting titles in 1977 and '78. He finished his career as a .290 hitter with 339 homers and 1,493 RBIs. He also played for Cincinnati, Milwaukee, the California Angels and Toronto.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)