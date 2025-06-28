Who was John DiSangro? Temple basketball icon and Phillies producer dies at 60

John DiSangro, who spent years behind the scenes in Philadelphia sports, from Temple University's basketball program to Phillies TV broadcasts, died at the age of 60 on Thursday from a heart attack at his home in Fairless Hills. John DiSangro transitioned to television in 2006 and spent several years at Comcast SportsNet as an associate producer.(John DiSangro/ LinkedIn )

John was born in Philadelphia and resided in Bucks County for the majority of his life. He graduated from Temple University in 1988 with a degree in Journalism and Communications.

John began his career in sports back in 1983. He became an integral part of the basketball program at Temple and was the longest-tenured member of Coach John Chaney's staff. John served as the director of basketball operations for 19 seasons and earned a spot in the Temple Basketball Ring of Honor.

John DiSangro's television career started in 2006

He transitioned to television in 2006 and spent several years at Comcast SportsNet as an associate producer. Friends and coworkers would tell you he came to production with the same dedication and heart as he demonstrated on the basketball court.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Daryl Ehrhart; Daryl's two children, Kristin and John (and his wife Jennifer); and grandchildren Kristin, Jason, Jordan, Jade, Rhys, and Declan. He also leaves behind his siblings Steve (Linda), Gina (John), and Mary (Roy); and nephews Rocco, Lucas, John, and Christopher, as per reports.

There will be a viewing at James J. Dougherty Funeral Home in Levittown on Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and again on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A service will follow at 11:00 a.m., as per Dignity Memorial.

Also Read: Candace Parker set to have first of 2 jersey retirements this weekend in Los Angeles

John DiSangro is no more: Netizens pour tribute

Meanwhile, several netizens mourned his death and paid tribute on X, with one writing, “One of the saddest Temple days as we lost the legendary John DiSangro. What is below doesn’t begin to describe what a great human being John was. A truly selfless man, and he did it all with a smile. There is no John Chaney without John DiSangro. Now they will be reunited.”

“Prayers for the DiSangro family and everyone John touched. He was the GLUE. RIP after a job well done!!!!” another wrote.

“Just heard the tragic news about john disangro. John chaneys right hand guy. One of the best. Just a good person and hard worker who never let anyone down. Helped me so much in doing my job. A friend. Can never thank him enuf for just being him,” one more chimed in.