Deion Sanders' 3-word reaction to Shedeur Sanders becoming Browns QB2 after Joe Flacco trade

The Cleveland Browns on Monday traded quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, meaning Shedeur Sanders will be their new QB2, after QB1 Dillon Gabriel. However, Shedeur Sanders' father, 'Coach Prime' Deion Sanders, could not care less about it. Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.(Getty Images via AFP)

On Monday, NFL Insiders Ian Rapport and Tom Pelissero reported that the Bengals are trading for Joe Flacco from the Browns. Shortly afterwards, Browns confirmed on social media that the trade is now official.

Flacco, a veteran NFL QB, had fallen out of favor in the Browns setup after his poor performances in the first three games of the regular season. It sparked a massive agitation among the fans, so much so that when the Browns decided to promote Dillon Gabriel to QB2, they faced flak for even keeping Flacco, and not Shedeur Sanders, as QB2.

With the trade done, it seems that Shedeur's path to the Browns' starting roster is clearer, with a possible appearance for the rookie likely in Week 6 or Week 7. However, his NFL Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders, is unfazed by it.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach held a presser today ahead of his team's next match, and as expected, he was asked about the Joe Flacco trade and the subsequent promotion of Shedeur Sanders. He just had three words to say about it: "I don't care."

"I don't care," Coach Prime said when asked about the Joe Flacco trade to the Bengals. “I care about the Colorado Buffaloes.” However, when it came to his son, he was less dismissive. The 58-year-old added, “I do love me some Shedeur Sanders though, believe that. I care about him. The rest of that mess, I don’t."

The Cleveland Browns next face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

More On Browns Joe Flacco Trade

The Browns reportedly traded for Joe Flacco and a sixth-round pick to get a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Flacco, 40, is believed to be in the tail end of his long NFL career but still carried the Browns QB duties on his shoulder for most of last season and for the first few weeks of the ongoing NFL season.

This season, so far, Flacco has passed for 215 yards to go with two TDs and six interceptions in four games played. Gabriel, meanwhile, started only three games so far and has passed for 209 yards with three TDs.

Evidently, young Gabriel had been outshining the 18-season veteran, which led to the Browns coaching staff benching him. With him gone now, the Browns will have Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel compete for the QB1 spot.