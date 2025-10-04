Dillon Gabriel vs Shedeur Sanders heats up; real reason behind Browns' decision revealed

Third-round Rookie Dillon Gabriel is set to make his first NFL start on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns take on the Minnesota Vikings in London. This is understood to be Gabriel's first NFL start at quarterback after he was named the backup quarterback on August 26. Dillon Gabriel named starting QB: What it means for Shedeur Sanders?(Getty Images via AFP)

This means 40-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco, who has started the first four games, will now be benched. With Gabriel now being named the starting quarterback, rookie Shedeur Sanders, son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, will have to wait a bit longer to secure his chance to play.

Shedeur Sanders’ previous remarks on starting for Browns

While speaking to ESPN Cleveland, Sanders had earlier said, "If you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I'm capable of doing better than that.”

Sanders had completed 17 of 29 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns in two preseason games, as per The Guardian. The report also noted that Gabriel is going to be the fifth different starting quarterback in 10 matches, joining Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bailey Zappe, and Flacco.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero had reported that Sanders will remain the emergency third quarterback, while Flacco will obtain the second-string role.

“Joe Flacco will be the No. 2 QB and Shedeur Sanders will be the emergency No. 3 on Sunday in London,” read the post shared by Pelissero on X.

Sanders’ performance

In the preseason, Sanders had featured against the Carolina Panthers. Sanders featured in most of the fixture, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-10 Browns’ win.

But an oblique injury kept the 23-year-old out of the lineup in the preseason Week 2, and after this, Flacco was named the starter, according to USA Today. The article further claimed that Flacco is expected to feature as Gabriel's backup, and this leaves Sanders in his current role as the Browns’ third-string quarterback.

Also read: Deion Sanders' cryptic verdict on Dillon Gabriel as Browns snub Shedeur for him, ‘Cotton…’

FAQs

Has Dillon Gabriel been named the starting quarterback?

Yes, the Cleveland Browns made a change at the quarterback position for Week 5, naming Dillon Gabriel the starting quarterback.

Who will the Cleveland Browns face next?

The Cleveland Browns will next take on the Minnesota Vikings in London.

When will the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Minnesota Vikings take place?

The game between the Cleveland Browns and the Minnesota Vikings will be played on Sunday, October 5.