Joe Burrow's girlfriend breaks down in tears, injured NFL star's year goes from bad to worse - Watch viral video

Joe Burrow is currently out of action due to a Grade 3 injury, which required surgery. He suffered a turf-toe injury in Week 2 against Jacksonville Jaguars. 2025 is turning out to be a terrible year for Burrow, and now the latest incident is regarding his girlfriend Olivia Ponton. Joe Burrow's girlfriend posted a video of her breaking down in tears, on social media.

Recently, Ponton shared a video on social media, she was inside the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport. She was in tears after getting lost in the airport. She was lost for nearly 30 minutes, trying to navigate endless corridors.

"I am so f****** lost. There are no signs and nothing makes sense," she said in the video.

"It keeps telling me to go to 2D, and I can’t. There’s no, 2D doesn’t exist. Nothing works here," she also said.

Towards the end of the video, she exclaimed, "I’m so lost. I can’t with this airport."

Full video of Joe Burrow's girlfriend's emotional breakdown:

Regarding Burrow's injury, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said, "There's not a lot we can do right now for Joe other than I feel terrible for him because he put in all the work. For him to have to go through this is the worst part of it. But as a football team, we just have to continue to move forward."

When fit, Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the world. Last season, he completed 70.6 percent of his passes for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns, nine interceptions.

Burrow was picked by the Bengals first overall in the 2020 NFL draft. He had a breakout 2021 season, where he led the Bengals to their first playoff win since 1990, ending the longest active drought in the fourth major North American sport, and an appearance in Super Bowl LVI. He was also awarded Comeback Player of the Year.