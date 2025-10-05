Jordan Addison suspension row: Vikings WR missed Q1 vs Browns for shocking reason; scores key TD
Jordan Addison, after being benched in the first quarter of the Sunday game against the Cleveland Browns in London, scored a last-minute touchdown
Jordan Addison, after being benched in the first quarter of the Sunday game against the Cleveland Browns in London, scored a last-minute touchdown to give his team a much-needed win. The 23-year-old went on to catch three straight passes on the Vikings' final drive, with the team down 17-14. He managed to get a grab of a game-winning pass from Carson Wentz with less than 30 seconds on the clock.
After the game, it was revealed that Addison missed a walk-through earlier this week, which led to his Q1 suspension. NFL Insiders had earlier reported that the WR was benched because of the ‘coach’s decision'.
