Jordan Addison suspension row: Vikings WR missed Q1 vs Browns for shocking reason; scores key TD

Jordan Addison, after being benched in the first quarter of the Sunday game against the Cleveland Browns in London, scored a last-minute touchdown to give his team a much-needed win. The 23-year-old went on to catch three straight passes on the Vikings' final drive, with the team down 17-14. He managed to get a grab of a game-winning pass from Carson Wentz with less than 30 seconds on the clock.

Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison celebrates scoring a touchdown (Action Images via Reuters)