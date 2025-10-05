Search
Sun, Oct 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Jordan Addison suspension row: Vikings WR missed Q1 vs Browns for shocking reason; scores key TD

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Oct 05, 2025 10:56 pm IST

Jordan Addison, after being benched in the first quarter of the Sunday game against the Cleveland Browns in London, scored a last-minute touchdown

Jordan Addison, after being benched in the first quarter of the Sunday game against the Cleveland Browns in London, scored a last-minute touchdown to give his team a much-needed win. The 23-year-old went on to catch three straight passes on the Vikings' final drive, with the team down 17-14. He managed to get a grab of a game-winning pass from Carson Wentz with less than 30 seconds on the clock.

Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison celebrates scoring a touchdown (Action Images via Reuters)
Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison celebrates scoring a touchdown (Action Images via Reuters)

After the game, it was revealed that Addison missed a walk-through earlier this week, which led to his Q1 suspension. NFL Insiders had earlier reported that the WR was benched because of the ‘coach’s decision'.

Minnesota Vikings Depth Chart

Offense

QB: J.J. McCarthy (1st), Carson Wentz (2nd), Max Brosmer (3rd)

RB: Aaron Jones Sr. (1st), Jordan Mason (2nd), Ty Chandler (3rd), Zavier Scott (4th)

FB: C.J. Ham (1st)

WR: Justin Jefferson (1st), Jalen Nailor (2nd), Myles Price (3rd)

WR: Jordan Addison (1st), Adam Thielen (2nd), Tai Felton (3rd)

TE: T.J. Hockenson (1st), Josh Oliver (2nd), Ben Yurosek (3rd)

LT: Christian Darrisaw (1st), Justin Skule (2nd)

LG: Donovan Jackson (1st), Joe Huber (2nd)

C: Ryan Kelly (1st), Michael Jurgens (2nd)

RG: Will Fries (1st), Blake Brandel (2nd)

RT: Brian O'Neill (1st), Walter Rouse (2nd)

Defense

OLB: Jonathan Greenard (1st), Bo Richter (2nd), Tyler Batty (3rd)

DL: Jonathan Allen (1st), Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (2nd)

DL: Jalen Redmond (1st), Elijah Williams (2nd)

DL: Javon Hargrave (1st), Levi Drake Rodriguez (2nd)

OLB: Andrew Van Ginkel (1st), Dallas Turner (2nd), Chaz Chambliss (3rd)

LB: Blake Cashman (1st), Eric Wilson (2nd), Austin Keys (3rd)

LB: Ivan Pace Jr. (1st), Kobe King (2nd)

CB: Byron Murphy Jr. (1st), Dwight McGlothern (2nd)

CB: Isaiah Rodgers (1st), Jeff Okudah (2nd)

S: Harrison Smith (1st), Theo Jackson (2nd), Tavierre Thomas (3rd)

S: Joshua Metellus (1st), Jay Ward (2nd)

Special Teams

K: Will Reichard (1st)

P: Ryan Wright (1st)

H: Ryan Wright (1st)

LS: Andrew DePaola (1st)

KR: Myles Price (1st), Ty Chandler (2nd), Tai Felton (3rd)

PR: Myles Price (1st), Adam Thielen (2nd)

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Jordan Addison suspension row: Vikings WR missed Q1 vs Browns for shocking reason; scores key TD
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On