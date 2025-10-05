Search
Sun, Oct 05, 2025
Why Jordan Addison was shockingly benched vs Browns in London game. Real reason revealed

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Oct 05, 2025 09:37 pm IST

The Minnesota Vikings shocked all fans by benching their top wide receiver, Jordan Addison, against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday

The Minnesota Vikings shocked all fans by benching their top wide receiver, Jordan Addison, against the Cleveland Browns in the key Week 5 matchup on Sunday. The 23-year-old was not injured. Revealing the reason behind the decision, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported that it was the 'coach’s decision'.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs for a gain past Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
Addison returned to the game on the Vikings' first possession of the second quarter. O'Connell will presumably be asked about the exact reason after the game.

The Vikings WR entered Sunday’s matchup already a key figure in Minnesota’s offense. A first-round pick from USC in 2023, he has totaled 1,900 yards and 19 touchdowns across 33 career games.

Addison’s professional journey, however, has also been marked by off-field setbacks. In July 2023, he was cited for driving 140 miles per hour. The following summer, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He later pled guilty to reduced charges, but the NFL suspended him for the opening three games of this season.

On the field, Minnesota found itself in an early battle with Cleveland, as the two teams ended the first quarter tied at 7.

Minnesota Vikings Depth Chart

Offense

QB: J.J. McCarthy (1st), Carson Wentz (2nd), Max Brosmer (3rd)

RB: Aaron Jones Sr. (1st), Jordan Mason (2nd), Ty Chandler (3rd), Zavier Scott (4th)

FB: C.J. Ham (1st)

WR: Justin Jefferson (1st), Jalen Nailor (2nd), Myles Price (3rd)

WR: Jordan Addison (1st), Adam Thielen (2nd), Tai Felton (3rd)

TE: T.J. Hockenson (1st), Josh Oliver (2nd), Ben Yurosek (3rd)

LT: Christian Darrisaw (1st), Justin Skule (2nd)

LG: Donovan Jackson (1st), Joe Huber (2nd)

C: Ryan Kelly (1st), Michael Jurgens (2nd)

RG: Will Fries (1st), Blake Brandel (2nd)

RT: Brian O'Neill (1st), Walter Rouse (2nd)

Defense

OLB: Jonathan Greenard (1st), Bo Richter (2nd), Tyler Batty (3rd)

DL: Jonathan Allen (1st), Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (2nd)

DL: Jalen Redmond (1st), Elijah Williams (2nd)

DL: Javon Hargrave (1st), Levi Drake Rodriguez (2nd)

OLB: Andrew Van Ginkel (1st), Dallas Turner (2nd), Chaz Chambliss (3rd)

LB: Blake Cashman (1st), Eric Wilson (2nd), Austin Keys (3rd)

LB: Ivan Pace Jr. (1st), Kobe King (2nd)

CB: Byron Murphy Jr. (1st), Dwight McGlothern (2nd)

CB: Isaiah Rodgers (1st), Jeff Okudah (2nd)

S: Harrison Smith (1st), Theo Jackson (2nd), Tavierre Thomas (3rd)

S: Joshua Metellus (1st), Jay Ward (2nd)

Special Teams

K: Will Reichard (1st)

P: Ryan Wright (1st)

H: Ryan Wright (1st)

LS: Andrew DePaola (1st)

KR: Myles Price (1st), Ty Chandler (2nd), Tai Felton (3rd)

PR: Myles Price (1st), Adam Thielen (2nd)

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
