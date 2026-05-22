Destiny 2 final update: New raids, dungeon loots, destination, modes out; Pantheon 2.0 introduced

Destiny 2 fans and players received a major update from Bungie on Thursday, introducing new features and updates to abilities. Additionally, the studio also revealed that Destiny 2's active development is coming to an end after "The Final Shape" period.

Bungie announced major updates for Destiny 2, with the final development phase concluding after 'The Final Shape'. The last live-service update is set for June 9, 2026(Destiny 2 (X | @DestinyTheGame))

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Bungie stated that it is currently concentrating on other projects, such as their upcoming extraction shooter, Marathon. “As our focus turns towards a new beginning for Bungie, we will begin work incubating our next games”

The final updates to Destiny 2 are set to come on June 9, 2026. “To that end, on June 9, 2026, we will release the final live-service content update for Destiny 2 to begin that new journey as a studio.”

The studio added, “Though active development may be concluding, we will ensure that Destiny 2 remains playable, just as the original Destiny is today.”

Read more: Destiny 2 ending? Bungie gives new urgent update on Destiny 3 ‘Every End is a New Beginning’

Bungie details new gameplay systems: Monument of Triumph

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{{^usCountry}} In its latest developer post, Bungie outlined several upcoming changes aimed at improving player progression and long-term engagement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its latest developer post, Bungie outlined several upcoming changes aimed at improving player progression and long-term engagement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Moments of Triumph has honored moments from Destiny 2's most recent chapter every year since its release. This time, by combining experiences from all throughout Destiny 2, the Monument of Triumph upgrade will expand that celebration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moments of Triumph has honored moments from Destiny 2's most recent chapter every year since its release. This time, by combining experiences from all throughout Destiny 2, the Monument of Triumph upgrade will expand that celebration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bungie stated, “On June 9, Destiny 2: Monument of Triumph will be available to all players. We are inviting all Guardians to take part in a celebration of these accomplishments: Legends, Dredgens, Renegades, Conquerors, New Lights — and everyone in between.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bungie stated, “On June 9, Destiny 2: Monument of Triumph will be available to all players. We are inviting all Guardians to take part in a celebration of these accomplishments: Legends, Dredgens, Renegades, Conquerors, New Lights — and everyone in between.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Our goal is to ensure Destiny 2 can be a place you come back to and feel rewarded no matter what you play, while also having enough variety in activities to fit your mood for a given play session,” the blog post read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our goal is to ensure Destiny 2 can be a place you come back to and feel rewarded no matter what you play, while also having enough variety in activities to fit your mood for a given play session,” the blog post read. {{/usCountry}}

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Bungie has also left something to the imagination og the game's players and has teased “a few surprises for you to find on launch day, too.”

Pantheon 2.0 introduced

Bungie revealed a significant update for dungeons and raids.

On June 9, a permanent new Pantheon mode with alternating boss encounters will launch. On June 13, a larger gauntlet mode will follow. On June 16, gameplay will include rewards-based single-boss engagements.

New updates to raids, dungeon loots and destinations

Raids and loots

The existing raid and dungeon weapons have been updated to the “modern standards” per the update blog post.

1. For Tiers 1 through 5, crafted weapons will have an upgrade path

2. Weekly Featured Raids and Dungeons have been reintroduced, enabling players to have more chances to obtain high-tiered rewards.

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Bungie has stated that it will release a detailed blog post on each of these updates with information on tier parity, set bonuses, new perks, and more.

Destinations

Destinations will also have new updates with tier parity, set bonuses and new perks.

One new addition that destinations will have is “Distortions”, which will bring more variety and a touch more challenge to your time planetside.

“Distortions also bring unique rewards to earn for participating, beyond your slate of destination drops.”

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Overhaul of the director and modifications to the portal

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Bungie announced that the Director will once more serve as the primary navigational hub following criticism of Destiny 2's Portal interface.

The studio stated, "We have embraced the player feedback about the Director and Portal."

Additionally, portal mechanisms are being simplified to improve accessibility for returning players and lessen "choice paralysis."

Destiny 2's new game modes

Three new game modes will be added to the Crucible: two will be accessible through private matches, and one will be added to our playlist rotation.

1. Playlist: Arena: Gunplay-focused with a hint of classic Bungie PvP.

2. Glass Cannon in Private Matches: A balance reminiscent of Destiny 1.

3. Private Matches in software: Only Third-Person Capabilities

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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