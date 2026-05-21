Kyle Busch's wife posted family update just before NASCAR star's sudden hospitalization: ‘Has severe illness…’

Hours before Kyle Busch was reportedly hospitalized Thursday morning with a severe illness, his wife, Samantha Busch, shared a family photo on Instagram. Samantha Busch posted an Instagram Story on Wednesday evening featuring Kyle Busch and their child, in what appeared to be a photo from an earlier race event. NASCAR driver Kyle Busch raised health concerns during a race by requesting medical assistance over the radio. (Getty Images via AFP)

She was seen wearing a necklace in the photo and referenced it in the caption, writing, “Knew if I held onto this necklace it would come back in style. circa 2015.” She also appeared to joke about the outfits typically worn at NASCAR races in her caption.

Samantha Busch sharing a lighthearted family photo with a humorous caption suggests that Kyle Busch’s health may have deteriorated suddenly and without warning. Although the exact time when the 41-year-old driver experienced the health issues is not known, he was hospitalized after falling severely ill on Thursday morning, May 21.

According to Athlon Sports, Busch also experienced some health issues during a race earlier in the month on May 10th.

The NASCAR driver had been scheduled to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but he is now expected to miss the event. This was confirmed after Busch's family released a statement on social media.