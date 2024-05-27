Thunderous reception welcomes Trump at Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race; Internet divided over his ‘Amazing Grace’ gesture

Former US President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in the upcoming general election, was welcomed to NASCAR's Coca Cola 600 event on Sunday with thunderous applause. Many chanted “USA" as he headed into the driver of the No. 3 car, Austin Dillon's pit box. Former President Donald Trump salutes during opening ceremonies as he attends the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 auto race, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Concord, N.C. It is the first time that a president or former president has attended a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)(AP)

Trump's Deputy Director of Communications, Margo Martin, shared a video of the ex-president arriving at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, the Coca-Cola 600 venue. The clip shows Trump sporting his signature MAGA cap as he greets the crowd on Sunday afternoon during the Memorial Day weekend. Charlotte Motor Speedway's official X/Twitter feed also posted a video of his plane, Trump Force One, flying over the track.

According to multiple media sources, Trump's arrival at the NASCAR event marked a historic milestone. It was the first time a sitting or former President was in attendance for a race at the venue. Although Bill Clinton was at the 1994 Ford Mustang 30th-anniversary event at the speedway, he didn't attend the race.

The Sunday race wasn't Trump's first NASCAR rodeo. In 2020, he served as grand marshall for the 62nd Daytona 500 race in 2020.

While at the annual Memorial Day weekend NASCAR Cup Series event, Trump was also spotted alongside team owner Richard Childress. He struck a salute to the sound of the hymn Amazing Grace during the opening ceremonies. However, his gesture supposedly didn't sit well with the Internet, with varying cultural perceptions weighing in on whether it was appropriate for him to do so.

Divided reactions to Trump's ‘Amazing Grace’ gesture at the NASCAR race

“A salute is a ‘sign’ of respect not a status symbol. Anyone that has ever been in the military would know this.”

“Trump hasn't earned the right to salute anyone.”

“Every time I think the left has hit the bottom of the idiot barrel they prove me wrong and keep digging… They’re freaking out because Trump saluted during Amazing Grace to honor fallen soldiers, as if it was by accident. Liberals!! Please pull your head out!! We don’t need help mocking you, but thanks for the material!!”

“Oh God please somebody tell him we don’t salute during amazing grace."

“Amazing Grace is not the national anthem, @lukepbeasley. It’s perfectly acceptable (and honourable) to salute during this beautiful homage.”

“Trump's confused salute to an empty crowd and 'Amazing Grace' is a disturbing sight. It's time to put country over party and prioritize his health and our nation's stability.”

“'Amazing Grace' is often part of traditional Memorial Day events. The hymn is played to honor and remember the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the armed forces of the country. Trump, a former Command in Chief, is being patriotic.”

“He shows up at a NASCAR race to take attention away from the military on Memorial Day weekend. Then incorrectly salutes during Amazing Grace, he probably thinks it’s the National Anthem. He is an absolute embarrassment.”

“He’s just walking around saluting everything today. He salutes during Amazing Grace. He’s saluting people. Saluting airplanes.”

“How many people in church have ever saluted or witnessed someone saluting during Amazing Grace? I grew up in the Catholic church and have never seen it done before..”

"Trump saluting during "Amazing Grace" is a perfect example of how he has no clue about basic things. He can’t even tell the difference between a hymn and the national anthem. The guy's ignorance is astounding. And if you didn’t serve you don’t ever salute."

What does UCMJ say about saluting as a civilian?

According to the official Uniform Code of Military Justice website, a civilian salute has the potential to provoke antithetical responses, which clarifies the Internet's divide over the present situation. The UCMJ states that a civilian salute “can either be seen as a mark of high esteem or a breach of military protocol.”

Moreover, its deep dive into deciphering whether the gesture is construed as a sign of respect or disrespect suggests that while “military codes and civilian law do not prohibit you from saluting military personnel,” it's not perceived as a common practice either.

The UCMJ further asserts, "Within the military, saluting is deeply entrenched in a framework of mutual acknowledgement—a civilian might not share this experience and therefore could inadvertently misconstrue the gesture.

For those who have never served, a salute may seem like a powerful way to express gratitude, particularly on patriotic holidays or in remembering the sacrifices of the military. It’s critical, however, to recognize that some veterans and active service members might view a salute from a civilian as a misunderstanding of military culture and traditions."

Despite the varying cultural perceptions of salute etiquette, the UCMJ further expands on it: “Instead of saluting, you can show appreciation in ways that are more aligned with civilian-military interaction. Some find a simple nod of acknowledgement or placing a hand over the heart as suitable gestures that convey respect.”

This year's North Carolina Republican Party Convention wrapped up in Greensboro before Trump's visit to the Coca-Cola 600. According to the Greensboro News and Record, Trump, though not present in person at the convention, addressed the gathering on Friday via a phone call. Meanwhile, the former president's hush money trial is set to conclude as soon as final arguments commence on Tuesday.