Kyle Busch health update: Why NASCAR star will miss Charlotte's Coca-Cola 600; Austin Hill steps in

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will miss this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after being hospitalized with what his family described as a 'severe illness'. Kyle Busch is introduced during the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 17, 2026 (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation," his family wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The statement did not reveal the nature of the illness or where Busch is being treated.

Richard Childress Racing confirms replacement Busch’s NASCAR Cup Series team, Richard Childress Racing, later confirmed that Austin Hill will take over driving duties in the No 8 Chevrolet for Sunday’s race.

“Kyle Busch's health is our upmost priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them,” the team said in a statement.

“Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery. His No. 8 Chevrolet will be ready and waiting for him.” The organization also thanked Hill for stepping in on short notice.

“We're thankful to Austin Hill for stepping in to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend. Please keep Kyle and the Busch family in your prayers, and help us respect the family's privacy at this time."

What happened to Kyle Busch? At this point, very little is publicly known about Busch’s condition beyond the fact that he has been hospitalized. Reports indicate the illness was serious enough to force him out of all scheduled race-week activities at Charlotte Motor Speedway, raising concern throughout the NASCAR community.

As of Thursday, neither Busch’s representatives nor Richard Childress Racing had provided additional updates regarding:

The type of illness

When symptoms began

Expected recovery timeline

Whether he could miss additional races

Tough 2026 season continues for Busch The health scare comes during a difficult 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season for Busch. The veteran driver currently sits 24th in the Cup standings with just two top-10 finishes through 13 starts. His best finish this season was an eighth-place result at Watkins Glen earlier this month.

Despite the struggles in the Cup Series, Busch recently reminded fans of his talent by winning the Truck Series race at Dover last weekend.

Busch remains one of NASCAR’s all-time greats Even amid a challenging season, Busch remains one of the most accomplished drivers in NASCAR history. The Las Vegas native has accumulated an incredible 232 victories across NASCAR’s top three national series:

63 Cup Series wins

102 O'Reilly Auto Parts Series wins

69 Craftsman Truck Series wins

Busch also captured NASCAR Cup Series championships in both 2015 and 2019, cementing his place among the sport’s modern legends.