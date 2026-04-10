The Miami Dolphins are entering a new phase of their campaign. As part of new strategies, the management has made roster changes. Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, Tua Tagovailoa, Alec Ingold and Jason Sanders, who had established careers in the NFL, are all gone.

De’Von Achane’s absence from the Dolphins' workout raises questions of contract negotiations with the franchise.(Instagram)

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As the era begins, what confuses the fans is running back De’Von Achane's absence from the team’s first voluntary offseason workout. The ongoing contract negotiations ignited fresh discussions.

The 24-year-old, who is entering the final phase of his deal with Dolphins, did not report on Day 1 of workouts, a move that's widely considered business-related rather than disciplinary. Achane was also absent from the latest Instagram post of the Dolphins

Contract talks take center stage

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{{^usCountry}} Achane is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, and the Dolphins have already made their stance clear: they are interested in extending his contract. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has previously described the running back as a “building block,” with an extension considered a priority in the coming months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Achane is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, and the Dolphins have already made their stance clear: they are interested in extending his contract. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has previously described the running back as a “building block,” with an extension considered a priority in the coming months. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Yeah, it’s important to us to get a deal done with De’Von. He is a difference maker as a player. We are in talks. We’re gonna try to get that done. It’s a priority to us. He is a building block for us as we move forward,” Sullivan said. He also described Jordyn Brooks, Aaron Brewer "building blocks" even though they participated in the workout session {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Yeah, it’s important to us to get a deal done with De’Von. He is a difference maker as a player. We are in talks. We’re gonna try to get that done. It’s a priority to us. He is a building block for us as we move forward,” Sullivan said. He also described Jordyn Brooks, Aaron Brewer "building blocks" even though they participated in the workout session {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Though he described Achane as a building block, he also expressed his interest in keeping him with the team. “We’re excited about moving forward with Achane and getting him done and having him be a huge part of what we’re doing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though he described Achane as a building block, he also expressed his interest in keeping him with the team. “We’re excited about moving forward with Achane and getting him done and having him be a huge part of what we’re doing.” {{/usCountry}}

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Despite that intent, no deal has been finalized yet.

According to NFL.com, the new head coach Jeff Hafley addressed Achane’s absence but avoided diving into negotiations.

“Those are talks for another time between Achane, Sully and those guys… I’m not going to dive into those talks right now.” He added: “That’s part of the business… it’s part of what every team goes through… and they’ll work it out.”

The Dolphins have emphasized that offseason workouts are voluntary, making Achane’s absence notable but not unusual in contract situations.

A calculated move, not a controversy

Reports suggest the absence is likely a strategic decision as Achane seeks clarity on his long-term future.

Since being drafted in the third round in 2023, Achane has emerged as a dual-threat force, tallying 3,057 rushing yards and 22 TDs, plus 172 receptions for 1,277 yards and 13 scores in 44 games (36 starts).

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The Pro Bowl running back is coming off a standout stretch, including a 2025 season where he led the league in yards per carry and proved his value as one of Miami’s most explosive offensive weapons.

Achane dominated on the ground last season, leading the NFL with a 5.7-yard average while ranking fifth with 1,350 rushing yards.

What’s next?

With negotiations ongoing and no signs of a fallout, the situation appears to be a classic NFL contract standoff rather than a long-term concern.

For now, all eyes remain on whether Miami can secure its star running back before mandatory sessions begin or if the standoff stretches into the offseason.

By Roshan Tony

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