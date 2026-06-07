Devon Larratt ignites Kandahar Giant legend: 'I saw an 8-foot warlord'

Canadian arm-wrestling champion and military veteran Devon Larratt has reignited interest in the decades-old “Kandahar Giant” in a recent podcast appearance with Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Devon Larratt says he once saw an 8-foot-tall warlord in Afghanistan, reigniting discussion around the long-running ‘Giant of Kandahar’ story.(Devon Larratt Instagram)

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Larratt, a former member of the Canadian Armed Forces and one of the most successful arm wrestlers in history, said he personally observed a man whom he estimated to be more than eight feet tall while conducting military operations in southern Afghanistan.

While he stopped short of claiming he had encountered the mythical "Kandahar Giant" itself, his remarks drew attention because of similarities to stories that have circulated online for years about alleged giant humanoids in remote Afghan regions.

However, the story has as never been substantiated by military records, official investigations or credible evidence. The US Department of Defense has never confirmed the existence of such a creature.

Read more: Is Joe Rogan joining 60 Minutes after Anderson Cooper's exit? Here's the truth

What is the Giant of Kandahar legend?

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{{^usCountry}} The Kandahar Giant story has circulated in military folklore and conspiracy circles for more than two decades. The most commonly repeated version claims that US military personnel operating in Afghanistan encountered a giant humanoid measuring approximately 12 feet tall in the mountains near Kandahar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Kandahar Giant story has circulated in military folklore and conspiracy circles for more than two decades. The most commonly repeated version claims that US military personnel operating in Afghanistan encountered a giant humanoid measuring approximately 12 feet tall in the mountains near Kandahar. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the legend, the figure reportedly had red hair, six fingers and six toes and was killed during a military confrontation before the incident was allegedly covered up by authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the legend, the figure reportedly had red hair, six fingers and six toes and was killed during a military confrontation before the incident was allegedly covered up by authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the story has as never been substantiated by military records, official investigations or credible evidence. The US Department of Defense has never confirmed the existence of such a creature. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the story has as never been substantiated by military records, official investigations or credible evidence. The US Department of Defense has never confirmed the existence of such a creature. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Arm-wrestling legend Michael Todd 'very impressed' with Pro Panja; recalls competing against The Undertaker What Devon Larratt said about Kandahar giants? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Arm-wrestling legend Michael Todd 'very impressed' with Pro Panja; recalls competing against The Undertaker What Devon Larratt said about Kandahar giants? {{/usCountry}}

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In the podcast appearance, Larratt suggested that he had personally heard stories connected to giant sightings during military service. He also described seeing unusually tall Indigenous men in northern Canada during his time in the military.

"I think he was eight feet," Larratt said during the interview, explaining that he was observing a meeting between coalition personnel and a local warlord from roughly 200 meters away. According to Larratt, the man appeared significantly taller and broader than everyone around him. "Our officer was probably somewhere at the bottom of his chest," he recalled.

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During the same interview with Joe Rogan, Larratt expanded on his comments by describing encounters with exceptionally tall individuals in northern Canada. He recounted visiting a Cree community during an arm-wrestling event.

Larratt apparently met a man whom he said towered over him despite Larratt's own height of approximately 6 feet 5 inches. "I was about at his nipple," Larratt said, adding that the man claimed his father stood 8 feet 11 inches tall.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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