Devonte Wyatt contract: Packers show faith despite injury setbacks; check where he ranks among NFL's highest-paid DTs

With training camp just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers have secured one of the key pieces of their defensive front for the long term.

The Green Bay Packers have agreed to a three-year contract extension with defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. (Instagram)

The franchise has agreed to a three-year, $57 million contract extension with defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The deal includes a $20 million signing bonus.

Contract through 2029 secured

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The new agreement comes after Green Bay exercised the fifth-year option on Wyatt's rookie contract last year, which guaranteed him $12.93 million for the 2026 season.

The extension now keeps the former first-round pick under contract through the end of the 2029 campaign and makes him the NFL's 15th-highest-paid defensive tackle.

Faith despite injury concerns

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{{^usCountry}} Wyatt has developed into one of the anchors of the Packers' defensive line, elevating his game following the arrival of Micah Parsons last offseason. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wyatt has developed into one of the anchors of the Packers' defensive line, elevating his game following the arrival of Micah Parsons last offseason. {{/usCountry}}

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Before a serious leg and ankle injury prematurely ended his 2025 season, the 28-year-old had recorded four sacks in just 10 games.

Despite battling injuries throughout his career, Wyatt has established himself as Green Bay's top interior defensive lineman. He appeared poised to hold that role regardless of the team's decision to trade veteran Kenny Clark to the Dallas Cowboys in the blockbuster deal that landed Parsons.

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The Packers are now betting that Wyatt can return to that level of play as he prepares for training camp, which begins on July 29. Their decision to invest in him reflects confidence that he can bounce back from last season's injury setback.

Wyatt's journey rewarded

Selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia, Wyatt entered the league fresh off a national championship alongside fellow Bulldog Quay Walker, who was also drafted by Green Bay that year.

However, his first three NFL seasons produced mixed results, as he started only five games and logged fewer than 45 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

Wyatt showed noticeable progress in 2025, increasing his playing time to roughly 60 percent of the defensive snaps before a broken fibula and torn ankle ligament sidelined him for the final seven games of the season.

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Even with those durability concerns, the Packers demonstrated their belief in Wyatt by handing him an extension worth an average of $19 million per year ahead of the start of training camp.