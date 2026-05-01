Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel's initial reactions after kiss photo scandal revealed by insider; ‘not shown her hand…’

Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel are still very much feeling the weight of what has unfolded over the past few weeks.

Dianna Russini is dealing with the fallout after the Mike Vrabel controversy.(X/@MLFootball, X/@JayDanielsMVP)

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Russini, the 43-year-old sports reporter who resigned from The Athletic earlier this month amid allegations of an affair with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, is said to be struggling to process everything that has happened. A source told the Daily Mail that she is "shellshocked" and is currently focused on one thing above all, her children.

"Dianna is a bit shellshocked by it all and has not really shown her hand in all of this, as it has been a very intense situation that she is still trying to figure out and feel out," the source told the Daily Mail. "She's neither here nor there right now as the dust hasn't settled one bit. Nobody including herself knows what the next move for her will be."

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{{^usCountry}} "One thing she is mainly focusing on is being a mom and to protect her kids through all of this madness," they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "One thing she is mainly focusing on is being a mom and to protect her kids through all of this madness," they added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following the Page Six report, the New York Times which is the parent company of The Athletic has launched an investigation on her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the Page Six report, the New York Times which is the parent company of The Athletic has launched an investigation on her. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An ESPN report later claimed Russini had been given the opportunity to clear her name by the Times but did not do so. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An ESPN report later claimed Russini had been given the opportunity to clear her name by the Times but did not do so. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In her resignation statement, Russini said: “I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career. I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,” as per Daily Mail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her resignation statement, Russini said: “I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career. I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,” as per Daily Mail. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Mike Vrabel scandal: Patriots fans give coach standing ovation amid Dianna Russini row; watch

What Vrabel feels about Russini?

Aaccording to sources, Vrabel is carrying significant guilt over what has happened to Russini.

"Mike feels terrible on many levels, especially since Dianna's career is pretty much over, and that blood is on his hands," a source told the Daily Mail. "He feels terrible that he is responsible and that she may never be able to work again."

“There happens to be so many emotions going through him right now that for whatever counseling he is taking part in will be a continued situation for the foreseeable future. All of this is not going to be fixed overnight. He has to get on the right page with himself, and everyone involved, and that is easier said than done, and we are currently on the bottom of that mountain,” source added.

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"He has a lot of climbing to do to get to the top of the mountain and on level footing. He's hoping that the saying time heals all wounds is true. He's resting his beliefs on that right now and drowning himself in work," the source continued.

Also Read: As Mike Vrabel decides on resignation, Patriots eye Super Bowl-winning coach

How the scandal started?

The scrutiny started after Page Six shared photos of Vrabel and Russini at an adults-only resort in Arizona. Since then, more pictures have come out showing them at a casino and also kissing at a bar.

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Russini and Vrabel have known each other for years. She began covering him in 2018 when he became head coach of the Tennessee Titans while she was at ESPN. In 2023, she moved to The Athletic, where covering the NFL, including the Patriots was a big part of her job. She has also once said that NFL reporters often need to build close relationships with coaches and sources to do their work.

But what makes all this weird is that both Vrabel and Russini are married to other people.

However, Vrabel has the full backing by the Patriots, for now.

According to the Daily Mail, New England ownership currently has no plans to part ways with Vrabel despite mounting scrutiny tied to his personal life.

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“The Krafts are extremely loyal and have no intention of firing Mike, nor do they want to see him quit over all this drama,” the publication noted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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