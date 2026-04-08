Dianna Russini–Mike Vrabel controversy explained: 5 things to know about viral Sedona photos and affair rumors

The controversy involving NFL reporter Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel began after a set of photos by Page Six from a trip to Sedona, Arizona went viral. The images quickly sparked speculation online, especially because both are married to other people. While the photos appeared to show the two in close interaction but both Russini and Vrabel have strongly denied any suggestion of a romantic relationship. Viral Sedona photos of Russini and Vrabel sparks dating rumors as both deny it. (Instagram/ @dmrussini, @1mikevrabel)

What the photos show The images, obtained by Page Six were taken on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at the Ambiente resort in Sedona in Arizona. The hotel is a romantic, adults-only boutique property known for hosting thousands of honeymoons, anniversaries and over 150 marriage proposals.

The photos show Russini and Vrabel holding hands, hugging at sunset and standing close to each other on a private rooftop bungalow. This rooftop area is only accessible from two-person suites which can cost up to $2,160 per night and have glass walls with wide views of Arizona’s Red Rock formations.

Earlier in the day, they were also seen having breakfast together at the hotel patio, relaxing next to each other by the pool and spending time together in a hot tub.

Also Read: Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel break silence on affair rumors after viral Sedona trip photos

Both are married to other people The story got a lot of attention because both Russini and Vrabel are married to other people and also have children.

Vrabel and his wife Jen Vrabel met when they were student athletes at Ohio State University. They got married in 1999 and celebrated 25 years of marriage in 2024. They have two sons together.

Russini married Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt in 2020 during the Covid pandemic and they have two young children. For their 2022 anniversary, she shared a post on Instagram, writing:

"2 years today was the best day of my life when I married Kev in front of our family and dozens of friends over zoom! It's you and only you, for me, forever."

What Vrabel and Russini said in response Both Vrabel and Russini have strongly denied any romantic involvement and said the photos are misleading.

Vrabel told Page Six, "These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn't deserve any further response."

Russini also said the pictures don’t show the full situation. She explained that, "The photos don't represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues."

Steven Ginsberg, executive editor of The Athletic also supported Russini. He said that "These photos are misleading and lack essential context. These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL and we're proud to have her at the Athletic."

Their version of events vs what eyewitnesses say Sources close to both Russini and Vrabel said they were not alone during the trip. They said Russini was at the Ambiente for a hiking trip with two female friends while Vrabel had driven to Sedona for the day with another friend. According to them, both groups met up and spent time together.

However, three separate eyewitnesses told Page Six that they did not see anyone else with them during the day. When asked if Vrabel was at the hotel with a group, one eyewitness said: "No, he was with a girl."

Photos taken at different times during the day which also show that only Russini and Vrabel were together with no one else visible.